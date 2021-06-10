Albemarle to mine more lithium in pursuit of green growth

(Bloomberg) – The world’s largest lithium producer is pushing ahead with a project to extract more of the metal used in batteries from the brine it pumps from a Chilean salt flat, in a sign of its confidence in the country and in global demand.

Albemarle Corp. is introducing a way to extract more lithium than is normally left in the salts, raising yields from 50-55% to 80-85%, the miner’s chief executive Kent Masters said in an interview.

The US company and its biggest rival, SQM, are expanding into the Salar de Atacama in northern Chile to help meet demand that is expected to triple with the electric vehicle revolution. At the same time, they are trying to limit the amount of brine they extract and the fresh water they use amid increasing environmental scrutiny from customers, communities and regulators in a global clean energy push. The salt flat is located in one of the driest places on the planet, where copper mines, communities and tourism also compete for water.

With a budget of less than US $ 200 million, the project to increase performance will take approximately 18 months to execute and another six months to start selling.

“We are always looking for ways to maximize our efficiency at the Salar and at the conversion plants,” said Masters. “This is actionable, we are building it today.”

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company is moving forward with its investments in Chile at a time when opposition politicians in the country are demanding a greater contribution from mining to finance social spending, as well as a review of the management of the water and indigenous rights. On the eve of the presidential elections in November, Chileans have just elected an assembly that will draft a new Constitution that is mainly made up of independents and people from the left.

“The performance of the Salar is a decision we make now that indicates the confidence we have in Chile as a country,” said Masters. “We will know the direction and where things are going before we have to make another big investment decision in Chile.”

Albemarle does not see a great risk for the lithium industry from the proposed fiscal changes in Chile and is always looking for ways to improve its sustainability “with or without pressure from the government,” he said.

Its investments in Chile are also supported by Albemarle’s optimistic outlook for lithium demand in both the short and long term, as the recent industry oversupply episode is unlikely to be repeated. The company is seeking additional resources to meet demand beyond this decade.

“We feel good, we are investing to maintain that growth,” Masters said.

