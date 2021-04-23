Albemarle resolves dispute with Chilean nuclear regulator over lithium reserves: document

By Dave Sherwood

SANTIAGO, Apr 23 (Reuters) – Albemarle, the world’s largest lithium producer, resolved a dispute with Chile’s nuclear regulator over reserve data for the light metal, which had jeopardized its permission to expand operations, according to documents seen by Reuters.

In 2016, Chile authorized Albemarle to increase its production in the Salar de Atacama, on the condition that the miner demonstrated that its reserves could sustain this increase.

But Chile’s CCHEN nuclear agency, which licenses lithium exports, said in January that Albemarle had not provided the necessary data, a key condition in its permit.

However, in a letter dated April 22, CCHEN said it had “thoroughly studied” the new reserve data provided by Albemarle and determined that the report was “satisfactory” and in compliance with the terms of the export license.

The go-ahead ends one of three disputes Albemarle has had in recent months with local authorities, easing pressure on the US giant.

Albemarle’s expansion in Chile is a key link in meeting global demand for metal for electric car batteries, which is set to skyrocket in the next decade as more countries migrate to electromobility.

Albemarle and CCHEN did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on Friday.

OTHER LITIGATION

The firm also entered an international arbitration earlier this year with the state development office Corfo over the payment of royalties and filed a lawsuit to force the government to deliver a coveted environmental study financed with public funds of the Salar de Atacama.

The dispute over reserves dragged on for months, in part because Albemarle initially tried to keep some of the data confidential, claiming that US Securities Commission rules prevented it from releasing it, the documents showed.

As Albemarle had refused to compromise, CCHEN discussed “suspension” of the company’s permits until it complied with the request, according to minutes obtained by Reuters from a previously unreported executive committee meeting.

CCHEN relies heavily on miners to provide data on reserves at Atacama. Albemarle is one of two lithium miners operating at the site, containing nearly a quarter of the current global supply of the metal.

(Report by Dave Sherwood, edited in Spanish by Fabián Andrés Cambero)