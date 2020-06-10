Related news

The president of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) again shows its reluctance to veto bearish positions. “I hope we do not have to ban the shorts ever again in this crisis,” said Sebastián Albella a little less than a month after his return to the Spanish stock exchange after two exiles.

Albella has ruled that the CNMV “has done very well in lifting the ban [el pasado 18 de mayo] given that the exceptional situation of the market had calmed down ”. This was explained in an informative meeting organized by the General Council of Economists (CGE) this Wednesday. In his opinion, the bearish veto “It is always a controversial measure” that has negative counterparts such as “less liquidity”.

Although from some market sectors the CNMV was accused of having acted too late To prohibit these speculative practices on Spanish securities, Albella defends that “a block measure was attempted, but there were different sensitivities and it could not succeed, despite which we anticipated.”

Lack of consensus in Europe

In this sense, finally only France, Austria, Belgium, Italy and Greece opted for this measure together with Spain. Albella has pointed out that “one of the problems that these measures have if they are not taken together is the signaling effect because it gives the impression of greater weakness” A circumstance that before an event like this crisis you have to always try to avoid.

In addition to this weak point, the president of the CNMV has indicated that “Its effect is limited, as shown by the evolution of the indices”, beyond withdrawing “some selling force from the market at very exceptional times”. Thus, Albella has compared this mechanism with what is involved in activating the so-called ‘circuit breakers’ in the Anglo-Saxon exchange.

Refunds under control

In any case, the head of the supervisory body has stressed that “many aspects of the new regulations that emerged from the 2009 crisis they have made it possible to monitor more closely and that this crisis has been better supported from a financial point of view ”. Here he has pointed out the importance of liquidity management tools in investment funds, such as ‘swing pricing’.

Although he acknowledged that in March some funds “were subjected to repayment volumes of more than 10% and almost 20% of your assets“He underlined that” in Spain it has not been necessary to suspend reimbursements in any vehicle, as it has happened in other countries “. The main task of the CNMV in this case has been to “ensure that the managers did not sell only their most liquid assets” to attend to the departures of participants.

The main problem that the Spanish markets have had to deal with at this time has been, in his opinion, that “In the liquidation processes there were a number of failures much higher than usual”, although it has specified that most of them have had to do with “delays in the delivery of the securities.” A circumstance that he attributes to the high trading volumes and to the fact that many participants “were teleworking with their limited operations”.

Throughout this time of crisis and state of alarm the stock market has remained dry in terms of new listed releases, while the acceptance period for the Six Group takeover bid on BME has been used up. Albella explained that she is “optimistic” with this possible merger, the result of which “It is scheduled to be known tomorrow”. Regarding the absence of premieres, he pointed out that “venture capital has developed a lot and has become a great competitor.”

Short command

Regarding his possible renewal in office, because at the end of this year his four-year term as head of the CNMV ends, Albella explained that “in this, each teacher has his booklet.” However, it has considered that the period established for the Spanish supervisor “is short” at the same time that it has indicated that “little by little, terms of six years are being imposed”.

As for the possible End of marketing commissions for investment products in EuropeAlbella has been blunt: “The European Commission is not going to ban them.” The president explained that “the question is in the retrocession, if the marketers should be paid by an explicit commission or from the side of the manager.”

Reversals and counselors

Also, it has pointed out that only the United Kingdom and the Netherlands veto this formula, while the rest of the countries have incorporated “standards that have been very rigorous, which in the Spanish market is contributing to more advice and better quality.” In his opinion, the ban “should apply not only to investment funds, but to other products such as ‘unit-linked’ insurance“

With regard to the delay in the objective that the boards of directors of the listed companies have 40% women, Albella has been “satisfied” with the progress made to date, convinced that “The average will be above 30% at the end of 2020”. Here he pointed out that “where we have a real problem is at the managerial level and we understand that we must not make excessively strict rules,” he commented.