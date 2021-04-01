Albatross, petrels and shearwaters spend 40% of their lives on the high seas, in areas without jurisdiction

The group of albatrosses, petrels and shearwaters passes 39% of your time at sea, in places where no country has jurisdiction. The data comes from a new global analysis of the movements of these highly threatened seabirds throughout the year.

This is one of the main conclusions of a study published in the journal Science Advances, prepared by an international team of researchers made up of more than 70 collaborators.

The authors have followed by telemetry a total of 5,775 specimens of 39 species of procelariform birds on different continents using geolocators or GPS so tiny that in some cases they weigh less than a gram. The results confirm that they regularly move to international waters where no nation can adequately guarantee their conservation.

The work has the participation of various Spanish teams, such as the Theoretical and Computational Ecology group of the Center for Advanced Studies of Blanes (CEAB-CSIC), the Seabird Ecology Group of the Faculty of Biology and the Biodiversity Research Institute of the UB (IRBio), the Mediterranean Institute for Advanced Studies (IMEDEA-UIB-CSIC), the Doñana Biological Station (EBD) or the SEO / Birdlife organization.

Thanks to the monitoring and tracking work, the team has managed to discover that all species regularly cross the oceans from different countries (which means that none alone can protect them), in addition to verifying their dependence on resources located in the high seas.

The lifestyle of globe-trotting birds such as albatrosses makes them vulnerable to threats in places where legal protection is inadequate.

“Seabirds like albatrosses are the globetrotters par excellence, but this incredible lifestyle makes them vulnerable to threats in places where legal protection is inadequate,” he says Martin Beal, lead author of the study and researcher at the Center for Environmental and Marine Sciences of the Lisbon University Institute (ISPA).

50% of species are in danger of extinction

Albatrosses and their close relatives, petrels, are part of the seabird order of the procelariform, with 124 species distributed throughout the world’s oceans. About 50% are in danger of extinction due to the introduction of invasive species in breeding colonies, accidental capture in fisheries, overfishing, light pollution, climate change, or pollution.

In addition, vital strategies Of these seabirds (very long development cycle, delayed sexual maturity, low fertility, fidelity to breeding sites, etc.) make them extremely vulnerable to these threats both at sea and on land.

Percentage of time that birds spend on the high seas./ Maria Dias

We must act in a coordinated way at the global level. And the same thing that happens with birds, it is applicable to many other marine organisms, according to the authors.

“It is not enough to attend to the threats posed by these birds locally, in their breeding colonies or even in the territorial waters of the countries where they breed. We must act in a coordinated way at the global level. And the same thing happens with birds, it is applicable to many other marine organisms, such as cetaceans and pinnipeds, turtles and large pelagic fish ”, he points out. Pep Arcos, coordinator of the SEO / BirdLife Marine Program and one of the authors of the article.

A common legal framework

According to the co-author Maria Dias, from BirdLife International, “Negative interactions with fisheries are particularly serious in international waters because there is less monitoring of industry practices and regulatory compliance. Furthermore, beyond fishing, there is currently no global legal framework to address the conservation of biodiversity in the high seas ”.

The article is published while the United Nations Organization (UN) is discussing a global treaty for the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity in international waters.

The study unequivocally shows that albatrosses and giant petrels need protection that extends beyond the borders of any country

“Our study unequivocally shows that albatrosses and giant petrels need protection that extends beyond the borders of any country,” says Beal, adding: “This treaty represents a great opportunity for countries to commit to protect species wherever they are found. “

The legal measures that will be discussed within the framework of the treaty, such as the duty to conduct environmental impact assessments of industrial activities offshore, can help reduce the impact on species that live in this marine environment, according to experts.

“Animals do not have the concept of human borders. What we have shown with these birds also occurs in other marine animals, such as turtles, seals, whales and fish. To ensure their survival, we must work together to protect and conserve the ocean globally, ”concludes Beal.

The Cinderella Shearwater, threatened



The Mediterranean (Calonectris diomedea) and Atlantic (C. borealis) shearwaters are the only species treated in the study that have breeding populations in Spain, although they visit several neighboring countries on their foraging trips (mainly France, Portugal, Morocco, Sahara and Mauritania), and they move to waters of the South Atlantic in the non-reproductive period. Interaction with fishing fleets is one of the main threats to this species, particularly bycatch.

