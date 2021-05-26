Albania summons Keidi Bare, who will not be against Alcorcón

05/26/2021 at 8:39 PM CEST

More bad news for Vicente Moreno. The Espanyol coach will have to add one more drop to his already delicate list that he had prepared for the visit to Alcorcón on the last day of the league. Keidi Bare, one of their untouchables, has been summoned by Albania for some friendlies and will no longer play this course.

The Albanian will be with his national team from today until June 8, with which he will face Wales on June 5 and the Czech Republic on June 8. However, Vicente Moreno only have 14 players available from the first team for Santo Domingo and of them, only two are midfielders: David López and Pol Lozano.

Darder due to suspension, Fran Mérida and Miguelón due to injury, Óscar Gil, Adrià Pedrosa and Javi Puado with the U21, Wu Lei with China and Oier they will not be able to make an appearance in a match in which Espanyol is at stake to climb to the First Division as champion.

For its part, Alcorcón continues to depend on itself to stay in the Smartbank League, although after the defeat in Montilivi their goal has become a little more complicated.