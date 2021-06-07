Albalá modules for two digital TV studios at URJC | News | Infrastructures

Albala Engineers, in its capacity as supplier of Telefónica Audiovisual Services, winner of the tender, has supplied the auxiliary equipment for two digital television studios for the Rey Juan Carlos University of Madrid.

This digital infrastructure that is acquired for the audiovisual sets is enough to form two digital television studios made up of a set or set each and a production control.

Albalá modules for two digital TV studios at URJC.

The modular infrastructure equipment supplied by Albalá Ingenieros is essential for the integration of all the equipment and meets the technical specifications of “an efficient and silent operating system with low enough energy consumption to be able to operate in its entire temperature range for time. indefinite not including fans ”.

The TL3000 series modules included in the supply are:

-Test signal and synchro generator with two independent digital outputs and one analog output, model HTG3001C01.

-Synchronous automatic switch with two 3G / HD / SD-SDI inputs with seamless switching capacity (“seamless”), model HSW3000C01.

-Automatic switch for analog video, model VCT3000C13.

-Double analog audio framing in digital video 3G / HD / SD-SDI, model HAE3000C01.

-Double decoder of analog audio from digital video 3G / HD / SD-SDI, model HAD3000C01.

-Double analog audio distributor from 1 input to 6 outputs, model AAD3000C01.

-Analog video equalizer distributor for HD and SD from 1 looped input to 10 outputs, model AVD3001C01.

Once again, Telefónica trusts the extensive experience of Albalá Ingenieros, as well as the quality and reliability of its products specifically adapted to the needs of its customers.