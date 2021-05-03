Albalá Ingenieros celebrates 25 years opening new facilities | News | Infrastructures

Albalá Ingenieros celebrates 25 years opening new facilities.

25 years have passed since its inception and Albala Engineers continues in the first audiovisual line supporting broadcasters in their technological evolution. “They are 25 years providing infrastructure and collaborating with professionals in the sector, always inspiring new products to implement the communication of the future,” they say.

Starting with three workers, it currently reaches the number of 21 highly qualified and specialized professionals. Albalá has been an active witness to the transition from PAL to U-HDTV and IP and from stereo to AES / EBU, “becoming the reference provider for almost all Spanish telecommunications production companies, carriers, broadcasters and operators” , they point out from the company.

Its growing prestige obtained by the proven reliability, design quality, high degree of integration, interoperability and management capacity of its products, to which we must add its recognized level of experience and customer service, have been decisive for its international expantion. Currently, Albalá has clients in Chile, Colombia, Portugal, France, the United States, Greece …, who have counted on the company for the technological adaptation of their facilities.

In its permanent commitment to the future, Albalá Ingenieros has built and equipped with the most modern infrastructure and latest technological advances, an extension of its technical facilities of more than 400 m2, with which it doubles its current area dedicated to R + D + I in the same building where its headquarters are located. In this modern telecommunications laboratory, equipped with the most recent technological advances, it will accommodate new professionals who will actively participate, as usual, in the expansion and international presence achieved after a journey of intense creation that has lasted 25 years.