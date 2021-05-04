Albacete dismisses Menéndez and Cruz

05/04/2021 at 7:30 PM CEST

The Albacete Board of Directors decided this Tuesday to dismiss the coach, Alejandro Menendez, and the sports director, Toni Cruz, and leave the second technician at the head of the team Fran noguerol.

On its website, Albacete Balompié announced that they both ceased to belong to the club and thanked the Canarian Toni Cruz, who took over the sports management on December 1 “the professionalism and dedication shown during these months”.

He also indicated that “the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria executive is leaving with Alejandro Menéndez, the Asturian coach who came from him.”

Until now the coach, to whom the entity has also thanked “his work and commitment throughout 20 league games and one in the Copa del Rey that he has directed Alba”, leaves his position with Juanma Barrero, his technical assistant, the club pointed out.

The second coach to date, Fran Noguerol, will take over the team until the end of the season, reported Albacete.