Albacete and Lugo split the points after their 1-1 draw

05/18/2021

On at 23:49 CEST

The Albacete and the Lugo tied to one in the match played this Tuesday in the Carlos Belmonte. The Albacete came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last match held against the Almeria. For his part, Lugo he came from beating 2-1 in his fiefdom at CD Mirandés in the last game held. After the game, the Albacete team is twenty-second after the end of the game, while the Lugo is eighteenth.

The first team to score was the Portuguese team, which opened the scoring with a goal from Jose Luis Rodriguez in minute 25. The Albacete team tied thanks to a goal from Alfredo Ortuño on the verge of the end, at 45, ending the first half with the result of 1-1.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-1.

In the chapter on changes, the Albacete from Francisco Noguerol relieved Diego Caballo Alonso, Carlos Isaac, Eddy israfilov, Tana Y Roman zozulya for Fran garcia, Alberto Benito, Diamanka, Manuel Fuster and Ivan Kecojevic, while the technician of the Lugo, Ruben albes, ordered the entry of Juanpe, Chris Ramos, Make Y Cristian Herrera to supply Borja Dominguez, Gerard Valentine, Hugo Rama Y Jose Luis Rodriguez.

The referee showed six yellow cards. Locals saw three of them (Diamanka, Nicolas Gorosito Y Alfredo Ortuño) and those of the visiting team saw three cards, specifically Diego Alende, Luis ruiz Y Jose Luis Rodriguez.

After finishing the duel with this tie, the Lugo it was located in the eighteenth place of the table with 41 points. For his part, Albacete With this point achieved, he reached twenty-second place with 38 points, relegation to Second B, after the game.

The team that played the match at home will be measured on the following day with The palms, Meanwhile he Lugo will play against him Cartagena.

Data sheetAlbacete:Bernabé, Flavien-Enzo Boyomo, Nicolás Gorosito, Ivan Kecojevic (Roman Zozulya, min.85), Alberto Benito (Carlos Isaac, min.70), Álvaro Jiménez, Jean Mvondo, Diamanka (Eddy Israfilov, min.70), Fran García (Diego Caballo Alonso, min.24), Alfredo Ortuño and Manuel Fuster (Tana, min.85)Lugo:Ander Cantero, Eduard Campabadal, Frederico Venancio, Diego Alende, Luis Ruiz, Hugo Rama (Do, min.66), Borja Domínguez (Juanpe, min.59), Xavi Torres, José Luis Rodríguez (Cristian Herrera, min.75), Gerard Valentín (Chris Ramos, min.66) and Manu BarreiroStadium:Carlos BelmonteGoals:José Luis Rodríguez (0-1, min. 25) and Alfredo Ortuño (1-1, min. 45)