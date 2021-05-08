Albacete adds three points to its locker against SD Ponferradina (0-1)

05/08/2021

On at 20:58 CEST

The Albacete added three points to his scoreboard after achieving a hard-fought victory against the Ponferradina, which was imposed 0-1 this Saturday in the El Toralin Stadium. The SD Ponferradina arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game to him The palms by a score of 2-0. On the visitors’ side, the Albacete he was defeated 0-1 in the last game he played against the Alcorcón. With this result, the Ponferradino team is eighth at the end of the match, while the Albacete it’s twenty-second.

The first part of the confrontation got off to a good start for him Albacete, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from eleven meters from Alvaro Jimenez. With this result the first half of the match ended.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second period and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-1.

The coaches made all possible changes. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Gaspar Baker, Juergen Elitim, Daniel romera, Sergio Aguza placeholder image Y Pablo Larrea replacing Alex Aizpuru, Erik Moran, Paco Valcarce, Moses Delgado Y Oscar Sielva, while the changes by the visiting team were Roman zozulya, Diamanka, Alvaro Arroyo, Cédric Wilfred Teguia Y Flavien-Enzo Boyomo, which entered through Alfredo Ortuño, Jean mvondo, Alberto Benito, Alvaro Pena Y Javier Jimenez.

The referee showed a total of eight cards: four yellow cards to the Ponferradina (Ivan Rodriguez, Gaspar Baker, Pablo Larrea Y Jose Antonio Caro) and three to Albacete (Javier Jimenez, Alberto Benito Y Nicolas Gorosito). In addition, there was a red card, specifically to Adri Castellano by the local team.

With this victory away, the team of Francisco Noguerol occupied the twenty-second place with 36 points, in a relegation position to Second B, while the team led by Juan Andoni Perez Alonso he ranked eighth with 53 points at the end of the match.

The next day both teams will play away from home. The ponferradino team will do it against him Castellon, Meanwhile he Albacete will face the Almeria.

Data sheetSD Ponferradina:José Antonio Caro, Iván Rodríguez, Alexandru Pascanu, Adri Castellano, Moisés Delgado (Sergio Aguza, min.65), Curro, Oscar Sielva (Pablo Larrea, min.72), Erik Morán (Juergen Elitim, min.56), Paco Valcarce (Daniel Romera, min.65), Alex Aizpuru (Gaspar Panadero, min.46) and YuriAlbacete:Bernabé, Javier Jiménez (Flavien-Enzo Boyomo, min.90), Nicolás Gorosito, Ivan Kecojevic, Alberto Benito (Álvaro Arroyo, min.84), Álvaro Jiménez, Jean Mvondo (Diamanka, min.69), Daniel Torres, Diego Caballo Alonso, Alfredo Ortuño (Roman Zozulya, min.68) and Álvaro Peña (Cédric Wilfred Teguia, min.90)Stadium:El Toralin StadiumGoals:Álvaro Jiménez (0-1, min. 45)