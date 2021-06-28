Alba Zepeda, the hottest photos of the Acapulco Shore

Alba Zepeda is a Mexican actress and model from Jalisco who just started to participate in the extrovert reality show Acapulco Shore in its eighth season, managing to capture the attention of viewers from the first chapter due to its strong character.

In the first weeks of entering the reality show, Alba began to gain popularity on her social networks, going from 70 thousand followers to almost 400 thousand fans on Instagram.

From day one, Alba made her preferences clear, since she openly said that she had an affinity for women.

Alba has shown that she is a person of strong character, but friendly, besides that she turned out to be very good at the party.

