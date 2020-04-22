“Happy Birthday, Arietty! Today would be 14 years… ”, begins the message that ex-beauty queen Alba Reyes dedicated to her daughter who died in 2006.

According to the message published on Facebook, every year, Reyes decides to receive this day in a different way. However, the curfew to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, limited the commemoration to a sponge cake with a lit candle.

“They have been years of healing, of transformation, of feeling that I had made progress and suddenly today I feel like the first years. Today I feel sadness, a lot of sadness and that makes me feel that I have taken a thousand steps back, but someone reminded me that progress does not disappear. They are simply difficult days of much reflection, ”continued the message from the beauty, who in 2016 faced the murder of her mother at her residence in Cidra.

In the publication that has comments of support and strength, the Miss Universe 2004 reflected that words like “don’t worry that you are going to have more (children)”, do not comfort her because “one child does not replace another”.

“Certainly carrying a baby in your womb, loving it more than anything in life, giving birth and ultimately not having it in your arms leaves you with a heart full of that mother’s love and no one to give it to. In that sense, I would have loved to have more children and to give him all the love that I could not give to Arietty. But this is the process, I continue learning and I continue to accept it. Today, as a friend told me, I have to be gentle with myself. Today I give myself permission to be sad, to feel nostalgic, to suffer from not being able to have it with me physically, even though I know that it always accompanies me because sometimes that notion comforts us and another not so much ”.

Reyes took the opportunity to wish better years to come and promised to continue her tradition of keeping the legacy of her firstborn alive.

“Arietty, happy birthday princess! Mom loves you and misses today just like always. Today I imagine what you would do, what you would be like and how different it would be to have this quarantine with me. This year will owe a visit to the sea and your flowers, “he said.

