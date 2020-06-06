Given the recognition that “Nairobi” has granted him internationally, Alba Flores She admits feeling “flattered” but with “fear”, trying to “learn to handle it”. The actress closes a cycle in “Vis a vis” and “La casa de papel” trying to assimilate her success: “I do not dedicate myself to this profession due to its popularity”. On the occasion of the participation of the actress in the last chapter of the series “Vis a vis”, who says goodbye to her legion of fans this Monday after five intense seasons, Flores takes stock before the press, in a virtual meeting, of her last year and the vertigo of its exposure and “popularity” worldwide. “I like it, but it scares me. I don’t know what popularity is like. I’m trying to understand it and see how much popularity I wanted in my life and if I wanted popularity,” Flores says when asked about her sensation when she is represented as Nairobi in a huge mural painted in Berlin as a tribute to the character.

“I do not dedicate myself to this profession because of its popularity, it is something that has been inherited from me. I dedicate myself to it because I like to tell stories,” continues the actress, “I am seeing the best and healthiest way to deal with it. I am very flattered, but it overwhelms me. ” Flores acknowledges having experienced a whirlwind of emotions: “It is the year of the vortex for me”, to which he adds: “On the one hand, because of this pandemic, because there is a before and after, and, on the other, because I am putting an end to it to what the last five years of my life have been like. ”

The actress says goodbye to “Nairobi” and “Saray” in “Vis a vis”, double farewell with which Flores closes a five-year cycle that, according to her, had to end in order to advance: “I have lived it and cried with the end of everything, but I am very vital and I want life to continue and other projects to come, that we change. ”

“Because of my personality, I would feel very trapped if they told me that I have to continue in these two series for five more years. I prefer to risk doing worse, because the bar is too high, than to stay in the same place. To me, vitally, it gives me more to go to different things, “he says. He ditches the issue with “it has been a good year of closure, emotionally cathartic”, something that coincides with his feeling when speaking of the closure of “Vis a vis”, in which his participation was not initially raised. It was herself, she admits, who asked to give life, once again, to “Saray”.

“I spoke with Nawja (Nimri), she told me the end and I asked to return,” says the actress, who saw “Saray” say goodbye to the public in the fourth season of the series, managing to “embark on a reintegration path” in which he did not consider that he would commit a crime again. “Saray does not participate in the crime that is in this final part of the series, but he does have that link with Zulema of friendship. I find that ending beautiful, showing why prison has been worthwhile and why he has life was worth it, “says the actress, who ends her argument by giving voice to” Saray “, as if speaking to Zulema:” For knowing us, for having shared time together. ” The end will be, according to the actress, “a very risky thing”, but “a good idea” that she liked to face: “I like challenges and the proposal to face things differently seemed like a good idea.”