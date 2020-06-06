Alba Finance Corporation It has returned to minimum levels of 2016. The effect of the coronavirus has been of such magnitude that its market capitalization has exceeded, at the worst moments, falls of 1 billion euros. It is true that this trend has slowed down. Currently its market value exceeds 2,154 million euros, but that represents a drop of no less than 673 since the beginning of the year.

In Alba’s graph we observe that it has managed to overcome the support zone with those minimums that it came to touch in March and from which it has rebounded by 22%, but the progress is quieter and less profound than expected, as it did not participate of a rally as wide as the rest of the market. In fact, its current price is 20% below pre-crisis levels.

Alba has just made cash of 332.6 million, with capital gains of 12 million with the sale of just over 12% of BME by going to the tender offer of the Swiss SIX. Among its most significant stakes, 19% of Acerinox, 14% of Ebro Foods, 13% of Viscofan and especially 5.3% of Naturgy stand out. A portfolio of stakes worth 2.3 billion euros, to which its greater presence in Cie Automotive has been added after acquiring almost 2% of the company in the first quarter and raising its stake to over 12%.

For José Antonio González, technical analyst at Ei, the value “recovers positions with force from the annual lows of 30.85 euros, enabling the activation of buy signals on oscillators on a weekly scale.”

“In this way,” the expert considers, “the price makes a pullback to previous supports, now converted into resistance after drilling and which we project from 38.40 euros, the overcoming of which would be the first milestone of the aforementioned recovery, enabling the demand to update upward targets towards the resistance area of ​​around 42.45 / 41.65 euros, an area that works as an approximation of its 200-period or long-term simple moving average. “

One of the most important contributions to the action has come from the same financial company. After the sharp falls in value, the March have invested between March and May more than 14 million of which half correspond to their president Carlos March. Furthermore, the dividend is still a great attraction. Despite the crisis, this month’s meeting will endorse the payment to the shareholder of the complementary dividend of 0.50 euros gross per share against the 2019 results, after the advance of the same amount last November.

In our premium indicators, we verify that at this moment the score of 3 out of 10 that it reaches does not invite you to bet on entering the value. The graphs show this, while we verify that the price, in blue, does not exceed in any case the red that marks that final score. Despite presenting the rebound that we have talked about and marking a long bullish trend and an increasing volume in the same term, the rest of the indicators are showing a downward trend.

