‘Alba’, the new series of Antena 3 inspired by the successful ‘Fatmagül’, begins filming under strict security measures. The recordings will be carried out in natural exteriors and interiors in Madrid. Subsequently, the team will move to Alicante to film in locations outside the Mediterranean.

Elena Rivera leads the cast of ‘Alba’ in Antena 3

Further, The series produced by Boomerang TV has also completed its cast, headed by Elena Rivera.. The protagonist of the story is joined by others such as Eric Masip, Pol Hermoso, Jason Fernández, Beatriz Segura, Miquel Fernández, Jorge Silvestre, Pepa Gracia, Caterina Mengs, Candela Cruz, Antonio Gil, Jordi Ballester, Luis Iglesia, Franky Martín and Mario Saints. The signings of Adriana Ozores, Álvaro Rico and Tito Fernández had already been announced.

‘Alba’ is an emotional drama, a love story in the midst of the impossible, that will tell with 13 chapters of 50 minutes duration and it will also be available in Atresplayer Premium. Montse García, Luis Santamaría and Pablo Guerrero are the executive producers, with Lucía Alonso-Allende as executive co-producer. The series will be directed by Pablo Guerrero himself and by Carlota Martínez-Pereda, with Irma Correa, Susana López, Javier Holgado and Carlos Vila as screenwriters.

A sexual assault

Alba’s story begins when, after returning to her town for vacation, a group of boys sexually assaulted her one night. The next day, she wakes up naked on the beach. A year earlier, when he left his predictable life behind, he could not imagine that in the big capital he would be reunited with Bruno, his usual neighbor, and for whom he had never been interested.

In a chance encounter, as improbable as it is magical, Alba and Bruno fall head over heels in love. Nothing could separate them. Until that fateful night. Inexplicably, three of the four attackers are Bruno’s best friends. But when Alba discovers the identity of the fourth man, the end of the nightmare is actually the beginning.