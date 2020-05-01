Fonsi Nieto is experiencing a very difficult spring. The driver has had to face in less than a month the deaths of his grandmother and father due to the coronavirus. However, this Tuesday, the DJ and his current partner, Marta Castro, they publicly released a story that finally casts a ray of light on these dark times: they are waiting for their first child in common.

And yesterday, Nieto’s most famous ex-girlfriend and mother of her first child, Alba Carrillo, wanted to pronounce a few words in relation to this announcement during his appearance on the program ‘Ya es mediodía’, with which he regularly collaborates. The ex-model, who intervened through a video call, referred in this way to the future paternity of her partner: “We are all very happy. My son is very happy to be an older brother”, he explained, before adding that Little Lucas has already chosen even a name for the baby on the way.

Carrillo also assured, in reference to the death of Alfonso González, Nieto’s father, that Castro’s pregnancy is “a gift that grandfather sends”. Remember that the former contestant on ‘GH Vip’ was one of the first to send a message of support to the ex-pilot when his father’s death became known. He did it through an emotional text on Instagram that was accompanied by a tender image of Nieto with their son.

The story of Fonsi Nieto and Alba Carrillo

So it seems that The relationship between the ex-partner is going through a quiet time. The DJ and the model started dating in 2010 and just a year later Lucas was born. In November 2012, after weeks of rumors, the two confirmed their separation. Since then, Tensions between the two have been constant and Carrillo has not always made friendly comments about the former driver. (He came to accuse him directly of his breakup with another of his ex-boyfriends, David Vellespín).

The couple in 2012, the year of their breakup.

Gtresonline

However, last February, in an interview with Hola, Nieto acknowledged that finally he and Carrillo they had managed to bury their past battles. “We have been through difficult times, but right now, thank God, we are in a pretty good situation”he stated.