“data-reactid =” 25 “>” Between Lucas with his videos of ‘Home Schooling’, Monday ‘wow, wow’, and the grandmother making cannelloni … Oh my God, with this delicious smell, who can you concentrate? And I already have an exam date, “revealed the ex-woman of the tennis player Feliciano López, between resignation and joke, on her Instagram account together with a short video that perfectly reflects the ‘chaotic’ situation that she lives in her home.

“Happy Mother’s Day and Grandmother’s Day and Doggy Mother’s Day. Any feeling of love is allowed. I love this photo! It’s from six years ago and I like it the same whenever I see it …”, she wrote in the same platform.