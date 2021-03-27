Alba Berlin of the Euroleague, live

03/26/2021 at 20:30 CET

The Barcelona is measured today March 26 at Alba Berlin at the Palau Blaugrana in a new Euroleague 2020-21 match. If you cannot view the live narration, click HERE.

A tough game that those of Jasikevicius want to win to continue fighting for the conquest of the highest European competition, of which at the moment they are leaders.

The confrontation comes after the blaugrana knocked down Olimpia Milano.

The duel will start from 21:00 hours. Go on live the statistics and the result to the minute with us.