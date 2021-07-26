Alavés present Mamadou Loum

The new reinforcement for the Alavés midfield was presented this morning in Mendizorroza. Senegalese midfielder Mamadou loum He is already wearing the blue and white colors and has shown his enthusiasm for this new stage.

Loum arrives at Alavés as yielded

until the end of the season for Porto, a set in which he played 123 minutes last season in all competitions.

In his first statements as an Albiazul player, Loum has shown enthusiasm to start: “I am very happy to be here, for me it is a good opportunity. I am young and I want to show all the potential I have. The Spanish championship is very good and competitive to be able to show all that I can give “

It’s about a defensive midfielder that will contribute physique, power and work to the wide area of ​​the babazorro set. The 24-year-old footballer is international with the Senegal national team.