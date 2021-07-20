Alavés is fed up: official statement against Joselu and Sevilla

Joselu and Lucas Pérez celebrate Alavés’ goal against Valladolid. EP

The Deportivo Alavés has reacted against Sevilla FC and against his own player, Joselu Mato, Through a statement on the official website of the club, where it has clearly expressed the position adopted against the uncomfortable situation.

The Vitorian entity has stated that the signed contract by the player went one way totally free and that they have always bet big when they bought Joselu from Newcastle. However, they understand the situation of the player and propose the solution of paying the rescission clause stipulated in the contract. It should be noted that the striker, the objective of the Seville team in this market, said a few days ago that he felt “kidnapped” by the Vitorian team, which did not facilitate his departure to a larger team.

Likewise, the administration of Deportivo Alavés has stated five guidelines to counteract the expressions of Joselu Mato’s agent.

Statement against Sevilla

First of all, remember that the player maintains the contract with the entity, with the free option of not extending the record.

Second, the entity emphasizes that the contract was taken freely and voluntarily, where both parties agreed with the established clauses.

Third, they recall the importance of player investment when buying their rights to Newcastle United FC.

Afterwards, they have explained that the player can dispense with the signed contract in exchange for the payment of the corresponding termination clause.

Finally, the club notes that there will be no transfer of interest of the player out of respect for Deportivo Alavés.

In this way, the Vitoria entity requests some high economic figures that the Sevillian club cannot cover to avoid the purchase of the player.

