Alavés can certify permanence against Granada

05/16/2021 at 8:30 AM CEST

EFE

The Deportivo Alavés can certify this Sunday permanence in the First Division against the grenade in a match corresponding to the thirty-seventh day of LaLiga Santander, which will be played at the Mendizorroza, where the Nasrid people go without the possibility of reaching European squares.

The Albiazul victory against Elche has left the babazorros on the verge of achieving their goal after a complicated season in which three coaches have spent on the Alava bench. Javi calleja He hit the key as soon as he arrived and the Vitoria club aspires to achieve its goal one day before ending one of the tightest campaigns in history.

A victory would leave the Glorious one more campaign in the highest category. In case of not achieving the three points, he would have to look at other results of a day that will be held with unified schedules in all the meetings. The tie would be worth the Alaves as long as he Valladolid and the Elche don’t win. If those of Lane lose, to the previous equation we must add the Eibar, which does not have to win for the Vitoria to stay in First.

For this duel they will be out due to injury Rodrigo Ely, Javi lopez, Jorge Franco “Burgui” and Iñigo Cordoba and Édgar Méndez will not be able to dress short either due to the accumulation of reprimands, but the Madrid coach will once again have Rodrigo Battaglia after missing the game against him Elche.

On the other hand, Alberto Rodríguez “Tachi” Y Jota Peleteiro They will be doubt until the last minute because they have not been able to exercise in recent days due to a flu process. Thus, in addition to the Argentine midfielder, men like Ximo Navarro or Lucas Perez, absent in the starting eleven that jumped to Martinez Valero last day.

The grenade, for his part, visit this Sunday to Alaves with little at stake, once it reached permanence several weeks ago and has run out of mathematical options to reach a European place for the next season. The team led by Diego Martinez faces both this shock and the one of the last day against the Getafe with the aim of ending in the best possible way a historic campaign for its successful first European participation.

The rojiblancos aim to get the maximum possible points in these last two games to conclude LaLiga Santander as high as possible in the classification and finish, at least, in the top ten of the table. The grenade arrives at the game in a bad dynamic of results, since after beating the Barcelona in the Camp Nou (1-2) have consecutively lost their last three games against Cádiz (0-1), Betis (2-1) and Real Madrid (1-4).

The clash in Vitoria will be the third that the Andalusian team has played in just six days, since on Monday they visited the Betis and on Thursday he received Real Madrid, and will once again be conditioned by the many casualties that it drags.

Missing by penalty Roberto Soldado, which will fulfill before the Alaves his third and final penalty game after being sent off against the Cadiz, and because he is isolated at home when he is with coronavirus Victor Diaz, who join the injured currently on the squad.

Those absent due to physical problems are Jesus Vallejo, Carlos Neva, Luis Milla, Angel Montoro, the Venezuelan Yangel Herrera, the brazilian Robert Kenedy and the colombian Neyder lozano.

Diego Martinez will put several changes in his eleven in relation to the chosen one against him Real Madrid to try to refresh it, with the return of players like the Argentine Nehuén Pérez or the colombian Luis Suarez.

Probable lineups

Deportivo Alavés: Pacheco; Ximo, Lejeune, Laguardia, Duarte; Battaglia, Tomás Pina, Pellistri, Luis Rioja; Lucas and Joselu.

grenade: Aaron; Foulquier, Germán, Nehuén, Quini; Gonalons, Yan Eteki, Domingos Quina; Alberto Soro, Antonio Puertas and Luis Suárez.