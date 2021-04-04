Alavés begins their path to salvation against a growing Celta

04/04/2021 at 08:00 CEST

EFE

The Alaves begins this Sunday his path to salvation before a Celtic growing since he changed his bench. The people from Vitoria want to translate their game into points after losing the possibility of matching the Atlético de Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano, last day. The Albiazules have only achieved one point in the last six games and after the recent victory of the Huesca they occupy the last square of the table, although they remain two points from salvation.

Alavés, for salvation

With case Lucas Perez kicking after being left out of the last call that formed Abelardo Fernandez To visit the leader, the babazorros conspire to change their tendency and achieve a triumph that would charge them with morale and give them air in their fight to avoid relegation.

Abelard I could repeat the drawing with which the Metropolitan was very satisfied. Fernando Pacheco placeholder image he will continue in the goal and defend his area with the help Rubén Duarte, Víctor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune and Ximo Navarro, which will be available after gastritis.

The doubts could come in the center of the field. The good performance of Rodrigo Battaglia in the last duel he could keep the Argentine together with Thomas Pina or Manu Garcia. You could also join Jota Peleteiro, who responded to the opportunity that the Asturian coach gave him to play near Joselu Mato.

On the right band he will repeat Facundo Pellistri, who has gained continuity on that flank, while on the left the candidates are Luis Rioja and Edgar Mendez.

Celta wants to tie up the permanence as soon as possible

Celta de Vigo travels to Mendizorroza, where he never won in the First Division, with the intention of adding a triumph that allows him to virtually seal his stay in LaLiga and start dreaming of one of the European places. The celestial have been 38 months without chaining two triumphs away from Balaídos. The last time they got it was in January 2018 before I raised and Real society.

The Celta coach, Eduardo Coudet, he will have to retouch his eleven due to the injury of the Mexican central defender Nestor Araujo during a training session with his national team, which gives the Ghanaian a new opportunity Joseph Aidoo, for which the club paid 8 million euros two summers ago to the Belgian Genk.

That will be the only retouching that the Argentine coach will make, who will not be able to count on his compatriot either Augusto Solari, one of his players as a refreshment in the second half after being injured against Real Madrid. A Peruvian man Renato Tapia, therefore, it will remain as the only defensive pivot behind the line of three midfielders that will form Brais Méndez, Denis Suárez and Nolito, with Blades and Santi Mina on point.

Probable lineups

Alaves: Pacheco; Ximo, Lejeune, Laguardia, Duarte; Tomás Pina, Battaglia; Pellistri, Luis Rioja, Édgar Méndez; and Joselu.

Celtic: Iván Villar; Hugo Mallo, Aidoo, Murillo, Aarón Martín; Wall; Brais Méndez, Denis Suárez, Nolito; Iago Aspas and Santi Mina

Referee: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz (Valencian Committee)

Stadium: Mendizorroza.

Time: 2:00 p.m.