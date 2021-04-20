Alavés and Asier Garitano reach an agreement and avoid the trial

04/19/2021 at 7:27 PM CEST

The Deportivo Alavés and coach Asier Garitano reached an agreement this Monday to avoid the trial for the “unfair dismissal” of the Gipuzkoan coach last season.

As sources familiar with this case have explained to Efe, Garitano and his assistant, Miguel Pérez, will collect around 80% of the million and a half euros they claimed after leaving the club, after reaching an understanding in the conciliation ceremony held this Monday.

At the time, both technicians demanded the payment of salaries and bonuses for the 2020-2021 season, since their contract bound them to the Albiazul entity for two years.

Then, Alavés opposed this claim, although he clarified that he accepted to pay the remuneration corresponding to the 2020-19 season “regardless of whether the dismissal took place prior to its conclusion.”

This situation led to the filing of two acts of conciliation before the Territorial Delegation of Álava of the Department of Labor of the Basque Government, which were resolved this Monday.

Asier Garitano managed Deportivo Alavés for 35 games in the 2019-20 season and he was relieved of his duties four days from the end. Instead, Juan Ramón López Muñiz sat on the Alava bench, with whom the babazorro team saved the category on the penultimate day.