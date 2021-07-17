Alavés achieves the first victory of the preseason against Amorebieta

07/17/2021 at 8:23 PM CEST

The Deportivo Alavés achieved the first victory of the preseason against the SD Amorebieta 5-2 in a game marked by important errors that led to several of the goals, as well as flashes of quality from some players who ended up unbalancing a match that could face from the start for the Vitoria in a clash held in Ibaia, in the sports city of the Alava entity.

Ivan Martin, Luis Rioja, John guidetti, Manu Garcia Y Giorgi Gagua scored for the Albiazules, while Koldo obieta and Iker Unzueta they got both goals from Amorebieta.

Iván Martín overtook the Vitorians in the first minute of play, when the two teams had not yet settled on a pitch in need of humidity, due to the high temperatures they received from Biscay and Alava.

It was the second game for both teams, who arrived with a lot of work to do after the defeat of Vitoria against the SD Logroñés (1-3), and 1-1 of Amorebieta in front of Burgos.

The Alavesistas began with the intention of taking the initiative and had depth in their plays, although without actually completing them.

Those of Iñigo Velez de Mendizábal They did not give up the game and took them to the Second Division last season and pushed the ball out of the premises.

The Glorious looked for the back of the rival defense that was overtaking at times and achieved his booty in the 16 with a great pass from Lucas Perez to enable Luis Rioja.

The Sevillian even improved the attendance of Luke with a Vaseline to beat an advance Mikel Saizar and sign a great goal that made it 2-0.

An error of Carlos Isaac ended with the best chance so far for Amorebieta, but Beñat Garro he found the security of Antonio Sivera than the first of the Basques.

This option gave wings to the “zornotzarras & rdquor; who launched the attack and hung several balls to the area that they found no finisher.

At the edge of the break was Orozko the one who hit a ball in an acrobatic shot, but the visiting striker failed to send the ball into goal.

There were flashes of both teams that did not lower their guard with the changes after the break.

In fact, the Amorebieta cut distances in the first bars of the second half, the work of Koldo obieta (minute 48), who cut distances for his team, although quickly the Alaves he reopened a hole through the Swedish John guidetti, one of the few who stayed on the pitch after passing through the changing rooms, who took advantage of the opposition goalkeeper’s rejection.

The typical preseason errors reappeared, something common at this time and this time it was Alberto Rodríguez “Tachi & rdquor; the one who lost the ball and committed a penalty on Koldo obieta who pressured the central babazorro and forced a penalty that transformed Iker Unzueta.

The quality of some players was reflected in the scoreboard, as when Manu Garcia completed an excellent maneuver in the center of the field to leave his marker behind and get the fourth goal for the Albiazules from outside the area and put the first victory of the preseason in the 82nd minute, which was sealed in the final stretch with a goal of Giorgi Gagua.