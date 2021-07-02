Alauda mk3, racing drones

You no longer have to be surprised by the proposals that appear and swarm with the application of electricity. We recently noted that the electric skateboard racing world championship was in the making, Made with technology from none other than Williams, the F1 team itself. Now the world of “flying electric cars” jumps to the fore.

Seen the photos in this article, it is clear that they are not cars themselves, but eight-rotor drones piloted from a remote station, but they will soon transition to actual airmen installed aboard.

.

The first flights of these new aircraft, called Alauda MK3, were already made in Australia under the supervision of the respective aeronautical authorities, with such success that before the end of the year there will be three ‘Grand Prizes’ in towns yet to be resolved.

Gallery: Alauda MK3

They are not toys. The weight-to-thrust ratio of electric motors is higher, they say, than that of an F15 fighter jet, and to operate them are the most advanced Radar and Lidar techniques, with which they can follow the participants who move in a virtual corridor around pylons, such as real aircraft speed competitions.

.

The pilots will be directing their eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take off and Landing) plane, which does not require a runway, since it rises vertically, from cabins with dynamic simulators of the movements and speeds of the flight, in such a way that their experience will be totally real. For now, in each “flying car” there will be a dummy or avatar, like those found in crash tests, to analyze all the reactions of the human body in these gravity demands and thus estimate that in 2022 human pilots will be on board with complete safety.

Fact

At its maximum power, the Alauda flies with 320 kW, the same as an Audi SQ7 pickup, but while it weighs 2.5 tons, eSTE registers 130 kilos WITH full load. Accelerates from 0 to 100 kph in 2.8 seconds and ascends up to 500 meters, generating 5 gravities of load during maneuvers.

Gallery: Alauda MK3

.