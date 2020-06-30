Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Capcom announced several new features for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne in March, including the arrival of Alatreon and more seasonal events. However, part of the content did not debut on the promised date, as its development was impacted by the pandemic.

The company decided to delay further developments for the title, promising that the additional wait would be worth it. After a few weeks, Capcom finally confirmed a new date for Alatreon’s arrival in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

Buy Monster Hunter World: Iceborne at Amazon

When will the new Elder Dragon arrive in Monster Hunter World?

Capcom revealed today that Monster Hunter World: Iceborne update 4 will be released early next month. To be more exact, you will be able to face Alatreon from Thursday, July 9.

On the other hand, the creatives in charge of the game will soon release a new development journal. In it they will tell us about the content of the update and possibly give us more details about the roadmap they already have planned.

The development journal will be available on July 3. The video will premiere at 7:00 AM, Mexico City time. Players will be able to find out what’s new on the franchise’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

Another good news is that Capcom confirmed that the title’s Event Quests will return to normal rotation starting July 8. Players will be able to see the event update on July 3. Below I leave you 2 trailer that the study shared:

“Part of what makes Alatreon special is the monster category it belongs to: Black Dragon. The existence of these Black Dragons has been treated more like a taboo in the Monster Hunter series; so much so that there isn’t even much official information revealed about these monsters, ”Capcom previously commented.

In case you missed it: This is how Milla Jovovich looks in the Monster Hunter movie

Monster Hunter World is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Here you will find all the news about him.