Alaska, one of the great icons of Spanish and international television is celebrating: turns 57.

Committed to music since she was a teenager, the singer he has not stopped a single moment of working on stage, demonstrating his vocal strength to all his followers.

A birthday that comes just three days after the artist and her partner, Mario Vaquerizo, celebrate that 21 years had passed since their first kiss.

Olvido Gara posted on her Instagram profile an image of the surprise she had prepared for her husband on such a special day for them. In addition to a romantic breakfast, Alaska has surprised Mario Vaquerizo with several CDs with the songs that are part of the soundtrack of their life together.

Both are part of the history of our country and are a television icon. They have starred in many moments in the various programs where they usually collaborate and whenever they go to one of them, the laughter is guaranteed.