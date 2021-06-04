Alaska is pronounced in ‘El hormiguero’ on the denialism of Miguel Bosé and Victoria Abril

The anthill closed one of its most musical weeks (all his guests were singers) with the visit this Thursday from Alaska, who presented his new EP, Pop Existentialism, released on Friday, June 4, and the single Absolute Momentism.

After commenting with Pablo Motos on some details of the album, the presenter wanted his guest to explain the reason why he pronounced on the controversy with Miguel Bosé and Victoria Abril: “You said they had the right to express an opinion, regardless of the fact that you are not a denier, and you wanted to defend freedom of expression”, said the Valencian.

Alaska replied that “I do not defend what people have said, but I defend that they say what they consider. Then each of us will think what we think of those people, but this is not a popular judgment. “

“If you disagree and it seems like an outrage, okay, but then no one would have said anything, because what is not outrageous today, was in its day. Even what is outrageous and always will be, it doesn’t matter, “he added.

Alaska, in ‘The anthill’ ATRESMEDIA

The guest continued explaining that “this is complicated and it retracts you, it makes you not think of anything. And it is that, just by saying say what you want made her appear on tv shows as a new denierWell, that’s fine now. “

He also highlighted that “That makes one day when I was going down the street with my mask, a person came and told me that I was a traitor.: What’s going on…?”.

Your most personal side

Motos also wanted to share with viewers one of Alaska’s hobbies: “You had written down what you were going to do in the next two years and indicating the minutes …”.

The singer replied that “I have a list of basics, another for weekly, monthly and the suitcase list. The change is because, instead of going crazy, you think that life goes on and that if a date falls tomorrow it is not a drama, I learned to flow and in my agenda now there is very little written“.

They also commented on her current stage as presenter of the neighborhood Cinema program in La 1: “‘Landismo’ is pure anthropology: the disco, the house, the dresses … But My favorite movie is The Strange Trip, by Fernando Fernán Gómez, I totally recommend reviewing it“.