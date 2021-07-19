Alaska Communications Reaches 1 Gbps with Cambium Networks | News | Connectivity

Alaska Communications has launched a service with speeds up to 1 Gbps for 6,500 homes and businesses in Alaska thanks to multi-gigabit fixed wireless devices 60 GHz cnWave from Cambium Networks enabled by mesh functionality Terragraph.

The Cambium partner will continue to offer unlimited data through a tiered product with speed options starting at 100 Mbps. This latest implementation significantly improves broadband services received by commercial and residential subscribers.

Thanks to the manufacturer’s systems, Alaska Communications can rapidly expand its fiber network with gigabit fixed wireless technology to provide fast, reliable and cost-effective connectivity by using 60 GHz cnWave equipment with Terragraph, a technology developed by Facebook Connectivity.

“Being able to offer gigabit speed is a significant leap forward for our corporate and residential customers,” he says. Bill Bishop, President and CEO of Alaska Communications. “The ability to rapidly deploy gigabit services with a fixed wireless connection allows us to reach locations that were previously not viable using only terrestrial fiber. Now our customers will have 100, 200 and 500 Mbps offerings and Gigabit speed connectivity for video streaming, online education and fast data transfer. “

Alaska Communications reaches 1 Gbps with Cambium Networks.

Expanding broadband access is increasingly critical as more workers and students work or learn, at least partially, at home, and “Alaska Communications is staying ahead of demand, rapidly deploying fixed wireless technology to expand the capacity of the core network, “he says Atul Bhatnagar, President and CEO of Cambium Networks. “Service providers can quickly upgrade service on their wireless access network while making better use of their fiber infrastructure. Our fixed wireless multi-gigabit speeds rapidly expand the network footprint into new coverage areas and vertical markets and enable service providers like Alaska Communications to quickly deliver superior connectivity at competitive prices. “

In order to Dan Rabinovitsj, Vice President of Connectivity at Facebook, “This latest deployment in Alaska highlights how our partners are enabling service providers to deliver multi-gigabit connectivity even in the most extreme terrain and weather conditions.”

AKXinternet

Alaska Communications’ new service is a fixed mesh wireless solution offering 1 Gigabit download speeds and upload speeds of up to 100 Mbps. The service offers unlimited data through a tiered speed model with options starting at 100 Mbps This service is now available in select neighborhoods in Anchorage and will expand to more locations in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, and the Kenai Peninsula through 2024.

“We are using fixed wireless solutions to expand the reach of our fiber infrastructure and serve Alaskans,” he explains. Diedre Williams, senior vice president of operations for Alaska Communications. “Through AKXinternet, we can bring fast speeds to more customers in a faster time to market than terrestrial fiber.”