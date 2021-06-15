Alarming figures: 41 cases of COVID-19 have been detected since the Copa América began



Biosecurity measures have not been an impediment to the spread of the virus.

The America Cup was moved to Brazil after many obstacles and doubts regarding its realization. However, in the few days of the tournament there has been a constant: COVID-19 cases in national teams. The Brazilian Ministry of Health revealed that so far they have been detected 41 cases of Coronavirus since the teams arrived in the Amazon country.

According to information from the . news agency, the selections of Colombia, Bolivia, Peru and Venezuela, have been affected by the virus. Soccer players and staff of the delegations have been infected with the disease.

The report indicates that of the 41 infected people, 31 cases are linked to players and members of the national teams, the remaining 10 cases correspond to the staff in charge of organizing the event in Brasilia. All these people are isolated in hotels.

Obviously, this has conditioned the development of the tournament. The Venezuelan team was one of the hardest hit in relation to this variable. The “Vinotinto” team had to call a large number of footballers to supply the absence of the 13 players who had to be absent due to COVID-19 cases from the initial call.

In view of the context, the Conmebol decided that all delegations will be able to make changes to their calls throughout the tournament. These additions will not have a player limit.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 2,927 RT-PCR tests for the championship. Some soccer players even had the option of repeating the analysis. From all those tests, more than 1.40% were positive.

