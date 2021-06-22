Alarm to the UN high level of political crimes; urge to avoid them

GENEVA.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Chilean Michelle Bachelet, warned Monday of the “high level of political violence” during the recent Mexican elections.

In her opening speech at the 47th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva (Switzerland), Bachelet said “alarmed by the high level of political violence in the electoral context” of the legislative and local elections in Mexico at the beginning of the month .

“At least 91 politicians and party members, including 36 electoral candidates, were assassinated during the electoral period that began in September 2020,” said Bachelet, who also denounced attacks and threats against politicians and gender-based violence against women “including sexual violence and smear campaigns ”.

The June 6 elections were marked by numerous acts of violence, even on the same voting day in which 5 people who organized the electoral system were murdered.

“It is vital to ensure accountability for these acts and to ensure that they will not be repeated,” he said.

She asserted that all political parties were affected and that women faced gender violence.