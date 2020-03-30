The state of alarm decreed in Spain limits the mobility of people to try to contain the expansion of the coronavirus and avoid the collapse of healthcare. Even so, the roads are still practicable. If you are going to use them, you should keep the following information in mind.

The Government has restricted population movements and has closed land borders, in an effort to prevent expendable movements. But public use roads, such as highways, can still be used to buy food, go to work or go to health, which are some of the eight cases provided for in the Royal Decree that the Council of Ministers approved last 14 of March.

CIRCULATION

The population must remain confined to their homes for the duration of the state of alarm, which began on March 15 and will end on April 11, provided that the situation of the pandemic does not force a second review.

You can only leave home in one of the following cases:

Acquisition of food, pharmaceuticals and basic necessities. Assistance to health centers, services and establishments. Travel to the workplace to carry out your work, professional or business provision. Return to the habitual place of residence. Assistance and care for the elderly, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or especially vulnerable people. Displacement to financial and insurance entities. Due to force majeure or a situation of need. Any other activity of an analogous nature duly justified.

Since March 30, the Government has decreed the hibernation of the economy restricting access to work except in those companies that provide essential services to the population.

The circulation must be carried out individually except in the case of people with mobility difficulties, who may be accompanied. From the Government it has been clarified that two people can share a vehicle, provided that the displacement is justified and that the passenger sits in the rear row and the side opposite the driver.

The Ministry of the Interior reserves the right to close specific roads, in case it wants to isolate sources of contagion.

BORDERS

Spain’s borders are closed. Only Spanish citizens, residents of Spain, cross-border workers or those who documentary proof of force majeure can enter the country. The restrictions do not apply to the carriage of goods.

DRIVING WITH MASK AND GLOVES

It is not prohibited, but it is not mandatory either. It is important to keep in mind that you can be penalized if the agents consider that your clothing puts road safety at risk.

The recommendation: drive only with a mask if you share a vehicle and remove gloves when entering the car, trying to wash your hands before and after driving to preserve the interior of the vehicle.

GAS STATIONS

Gas stations remain open throughout Spain for the duration of the alarm state, while offering an essential service to the population. If you need to refuel, you can do it without problems. Fuel prices have dropped significantly since the start of the crisis.

WORKSHOPS

After days of confusion, the BOE publication of March 29 served to clarify that workshops can open to provide maintenance services to vehicles. But just because they can open doesn’t mean they’re forced to, so you probably have to work hard to find a functional one.

The BOE exempts from the remunerated permission the people who carry out the transport services, both of people and goods, that continue to develop from the declaration of the state of alarm, as well as those who must ensure the maintenance of the means used for it . This is where the workshops are framed to justify their right to open.

DRIVING LICENSE

The Ministry of the Interior has extended for 60 days those driving licenses that expired on the dates of the state of alarm, so that yours is still valid if you are one of those affected.

As soon as normality is reestablished, it will be convenient to pay attention to the grace period that the Administration will grant to normalize their situation.

ITV

The ITV remain closed during the alarm state. The expiration dates of those technical inspections that expired during the alarm state have been suspended, so if your vehicle is one of those affected, you should know that you can drive normally without risk of being exposed to a fine. It will be convenient to be attentive to the Administration when normality is restored to know how long the grace period will be to normalize the situation of your ITV.

INSURANCE

Insurance provides coverage during the state of alarm, so if you hit the road you should know that you will be covered at all times. In the first dates of the crisis, the sector denied a hoax that circulated on the internet that maintained that the coverage would not have coverage.

CRANES AND ASSISTANCE

Both the RACE and the RACC keep their crane service operational, so that they can still count on roadside assistance in the event of a mishap on the Spanish road network. If the repair is less, the operators who attend you can help you on site. If you require a trip to a workshop, the challenge will be to find an open one that can assist you.

DEALERS

The employers’ association FACONAUTO recommends that dealerships do not open, except to enable an emergency service and equipment, to provide sales and after-sales services already in process, repair and maintenance services for vehicles from key sectors.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.