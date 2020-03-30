The data correspond to the first two weeks in this situation.

The rental channel is the one with the worst numbers

The state of alarm has caused a drop in registrations of 93.4% during the two weeks it has been in force. In the period from March 1 to 29, the decrease was 69.79%.

The first two weeks of the state of alarm decreed by the Government of Spain they have one of their worst statistics in car registrations. During this period there has been a 93.4% drop, a figure that exceeds the 85% registered during the first week.

During the initial two weeks of confinement 5,337 automobiles have been delivered to the population. It is to be hoped that the numbers will still worsen, since as of today and, at least, until April 9 these detention measures have been tightened in order to slow down the advance of the coronavirus. Furthermore, the registrations that have been carried out correspond mainly to previously paid operations that remained only in the absence of delivery.

Channel data yield very similar numbers to each other. Between March 16 and 29, the individuals It has registered 2,744 units, which means a decrease of 92.1% compared to the same days in 2019. The business channel has remained at 2,094 units, which translates into a drop of 92%. For its part, the rental companies registered the worst numbers with a decrease of 97.4% thanks to the delivery of 499 units.

The numbers of the month of March Between days 1 and 29 they point to a drop in sales of 69.79% compared to the same period of the previous year. This percentage means that until last Sunday 37,057 units were registered in Spain.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.