The Spaniards have enjoyed this Saturday in a general way the relief of the confinement that the country is experiencing due to the coronavirus pandemic and have taken to the streets to enjoy walks and exercise on a day in which the Government has announced new measures in the process de-escalation.

The President of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, has announced that he will request a new extension of the state of alarm. It has done so on the third day in a row with less than 300 deaths from COVID-19 and it has also made public the approval of a fund of 16,000 million euros to promote “social and economic recovery”.

The mandatory use of masks on public transport from May 4 and the possibility of meetings of up to 10 people in the areas that will be on Monday in phase 1 of de-escalation -three islands of the Canary archipelago and one of the Balearic Islands- have been other relevant announcements of the day, whose main headlines are these:

– Thousands of people take to the streets on the first day of general departure.

– Sánchez confirms that he will request another fifteen-day extension of the state of alarm.

– Spain chains three days with less than 300 deaths, which now exceed 25,000.

– The Government will allow meetings of up to 10 people in phase 1.

– Sánchez ranks Spain as the fifth country with the most tests carried out, 1.9 million.

– The Government extends to 50 percent the capacity allowed on the terraces in phase 1.

– The Executive announces a fund of 16,000 million for the recovery of autonomies.

– The PP presents the Government with a test plan in coordination with the autonomous regions.

– Vox will vote again against the extension of the alarm state.

– Arrimadas a Sánchez: to demand responsibility, you first have to practice it.

– Ayuso and Almeida apologize for the closing ceremony of Ifema.

– Sánchez supports Felipe VI’s conduct after information about his father.

– Deadlock two years after the dissolution of ETA.