The Official State Gazette has published the certificate that you must complete and take with you in case you work in an essential service. It is mandatory and must be signed by your company, and may be requested in case the security forces ask you to identify yourself.

The Cabinet has approved a review of the confinement for the coronavirus pandemic. Starting this week, economic activities that are not essential for the population can no longer operate, in an effort to further limit mobility and thus help contain the expansion of Covid-19.

Unlike the first two weeks of an alarm state, a safe-conduct will come into effect after this, which will help you identify yourself if you are questioned by the police on one of your trips to your workplace. You can download it in the Official State Gazette.

The model in question collects the data of the company in question and of the employee, who must be the bearer of the document in each job posting he commits. In the event that you do not carry it with you or that your journey is not duly justified, you are exposed to a financial fine.

Download model present in the BOE (page 3)

“In order to facilitate the identification of these workers by the State’s security forces and bodies, it has been considered necessary to provide a model for a responsible declaration indicating that the worker carrying the same may continue to make trips to his place of work “, says the BOE.

“Workers employed by others who do not have to take advantage of the recoverable paid leave established in Royal Decree-Law 10/2020 and those others engaged in the activity of union or business representation will have the right to issue a statement to the company or employer responsible acknowledging such circumstance, in accordance with the model contained in the Annex to this Order “.

“This Order will enter into force on the same day of its publication in the Official State Gazette and will be applicable during the validity of the recoverable paid permit regulated in Royal Decree-Law 10/2020, of March 29”.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.