Alarm status and new limits, possible faults

With the end of the alarm status and the arrival of the new speed limits, it is essential to check the status of your car.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

May 10, 2021 (10:00 CET)

Fault alarm status

With the fall of the movement restrictions between communitiesSurely many are already considering what to do on vacation with greater security. And there will also be those who are thinking about where to go next weekend. Wherever they go, they will also meet new city speed limits. And, believe it or not, all this also affects our vehicle.

If, for example, you are used to walking to work, by car or by bus, it is very likely that you have moved your car very little in the last year. Therefore, before hitting the road and hitting the road, it is good that you perform a minimum maintenance. One of the most common problems of not having moved the car is the discharge of the drums. Check that your car does not have trouble starting and, if so, it is better to change it and be cautious, as we have been reminded from Norauto.

Another element to take into account are the tires. If they have not moved for a long time, they will have lost pressure and, in addition, they will always have rested in the same place. Then, check your pressure before starting the trip and check that it has not suffered minor deformations. In the same way, don’t forget to look the oil, antifreeze or brake fluid levels.

Do not forget to take a look at components of daily use, such as the wiper blades, the state of lights or the air-conditioning. All of them are elements that directly interfere with our driving safety.

And watch the speed

As you well know, starting tomorrow, May 11, New city speed limits come into force. All single lane streets in each direction will lower their maximum speed to 30 km / h and in the case of single-platform streets, those with the carriageway and sidewalk at the same height (without curb) will have a maximum of 20 km / h.

Beyond the dangers of being given a penalty feeThese changes in top speeds also affect our vehicle. Keep in mind that it is on short and slow journeys, where the car does not reach a high temperature, where the most carbon builds up on the particulate filter. For this reason, it is recommended to drive a few minutes on the road on a regular basis so that the car reaches higher revs and its own work burns these particles and does not fill the filter.