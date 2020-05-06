20:43 EXTREMADURA | The autonomous community of Extremadura will propose to the Ministry of Health that the departure time slots of the different groups be eliminated from next Monday, May 11, coinciding with the start of phase 1 of de-escalation in case it is granted.

20:30 DESCALADA | The vice president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, has defended that the request of the regional government to enter phase 1 of the de-escalation is “a step of trust towards the citizens.”

20:18 SPAIN | The Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Isabel Celaá, will convene the Education Sector Conference next week, specifically on Thursday, May 14, to meet electronically with the educational advisers of all the autonomous governments in search of an agreement to adapt the next school year to the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic.

20:07 INVESTIGATION | The multinational pharmaceutical company Grifols has contacted the Andorran health authorities to transfer two machines to diagnose Covid-19, as reported by the Andorran Health Minister, Joan Martínez Benazet, at a press conference on Wednesday to update the information regarding the health emergency.

20:00 SPAIN | The Spanish automobile sector as a whole has asked the Government to implement “short-term, but high-impact” measures and to have a dual focus on the recovery of the market and industrial activity.

19:49 GERMANY | The Teutonic country has lowered the VAT on bars and restaurants from 19% to 7%.

19:39 REYES | The Kings have known this May 6 the impact of the Covid-19 and the absence of visitors on the natural spaces of the National Parks, in videoconference with four managers of the Network of National Parks, who have a socioeconomic impact on 167 municipalities with a population of one and a half million inhabitants.

19:13 WHO | The World Health Organization (WHO) is “vigilant” and “open to the possibility” that COVID-19 was already in Europe in December and even “earlier”, although it is not currently investigating “in proactively »if the XXV Climate Summit of Chile that was finally held in Madrid from December 2 to 15 could be a spreading point of contagion.

18:57 UNITED KINGDOM EXCEEDS 30,000 DEAD | The United Kingdom has exceeded this Wednesday the threshold of 30,000 deaths and 200,000 cases due to the new coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest balance offered by the British Government. The country has added another 649 more in the last 24 hours, for which there are already 30,076 deaths. The barrier of 200,000 infections has also been overcome

18:48 ILLA AT THE CONGRESS | The Minister of Health and Consumption, Salvador Illa, appears this Thursday in Congress to report on the plan of lack of confidence devised by the Government for the corinavirus health crisis.

18:46 ITALY | Italy has recorded his worst death toll in one day in the last week, after accounting 369 deaths, but on the other hand, there has been a record number of cured patients, with more than 8,000, according to the latest data on the impact of the pandemic published by Civil Protection.

18:44 PONTEVEDRA | The Sanitary Area of ​​Pontevedra and O Salnés has immobilized more than a thousand masks labeled as FFP2 that offered less protection than that indicated, since they only fulfilled the requirements of FFP1.

18:21 WHO | The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has warned that the risk of returning to confinement it is “very real” if countries do not manage virus transmission well, especially those that are beginning to carry out the de-escalation process.

18:17 STATUS OF ALARM | The Congress of Deputies approves the fourth extension of the state of alarm for the Covid-19 pandemic with the ‘yes’ of Citizens and PNV and the abstention of the PP. It lasts until May 24.

18:15 STATUS OF ALARM | The session resumed in the plenary session of Congress to vote on the extension of the state of alarm.

18:15 MOROCCO | The Catalan Government announces that next Monday it will de-scale three health regions, none of them with large urban centers. The areas are the sanitary regions of the Tierras de Ebro, Camp de Tarragona and Arán-Alto Pirineo.

18:02 MOROCCO | A hundred of Spaniards trapped in Morocco have addressed letters to the Ombudsman, to Foreign Affairs, Government and City to ask them to help them return to Melilla after the closure of the land border and propose to travel by boat from Beni-Enzar to Melilla, a a journey of just three kilometers through an Army Operation Balmis ship or any shipping company that offered, a trip that would be paid for out of pocket.

17:43 TOURISM IN GREECE | The Government of Greece predicts that tourism activity, one of the main economic engines of the country, may resume in July, in view of the apparent containment of the coronavirus outbreak, of which just over 2,600 cases have been detected. “We will open for tourism on July 1”, the Minister of State, Giorgos Gerapetritis, has announced before the Greek Parliament that he has announced that on May 15 the details of a plan to reactivate the industry will be announced, according to the DPA agency.

17:34 VALENCIAN BEACHES | The Alboraya City Council (Valencia) has enabled the practice of sport and walks on the beaches of Patacona and Port Saplaya, under the security measures recommended by the health authorities.

This reopening is intended to encourage residents to practice any individual sport at sea, as long as it does not require contact with other people to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Alboraya continues with the cleaning and recovery work on its beaches in Port Saplaya and Patacona. (Alboraya City Council)

17:34 MUSICIANS | The Union of Associations of Autonomous Workers and Entrepreneurs (UATAE) and the Union Coordinator of Music Workers (CST-Musicians) have indicated in a statement that 90 percent of music workers are excluded from the measures approved this Tuesday, 5 May at the Council of Ministers within the Royal Decree-law of protection for the cultural sector before Covid-19.

17:34 PATXI LÓPEZ | The PSOE will propose the former Lehendakari and former President of Congress Patxi López to preside over the new Commission for the Reconstruction of Spain that is constituted this Thursday in Congress, as confirmed by Socialist sources to EP.

17:04 CEOE | The Executive Committee of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE) has rejected the possibility that layoffs are prohibited until December and the maintenance of employment for six months for companies that have submitted an ERTE derived from the Covid-19 crisis.

17:00 SPANISH CONCERN |The Valencia City Council has decided to suspend until 2021 the collection of the table and chair fee paid by the city’s hospitality establishments for occupying public space with its terraces, which means that it ceased to receive three million euros. This was announced this Wednesday by the mayor, Joan Ribó, who has framed this measure in those adopted by the consistory to reactivate the economy of the Valencian capital from the Covid-19 health crisis and help the recovery of bars, cafes and restaurants.

16:57 SPANISH CONCERN | A new study on public attitudes in Europe, America and Asia has found that Spanish citizens are the most concerned about the coronavirus, more than those in the United Kingdom or Italy, while those in South Korea are the least .

16:50 FUERTEVENTURA | Fuerteventura has not registered new COVID-19 infections for two weeks and has only one active case, which remains admitted to the Intensive Medicine Unit (UMI) of the island hospital.

16:49 MADRID MENUS | The Community of Madrid, through the Ministries of Education and Social Policies, are working to replace the menus of Telepizza, Rodilla and Viena Chaplains that are offered to families receiving Minimum Insertion Income (RMI) if the situation lengthens .

16:47 PEDIATRIC EMERGENCIES | Hospitals in the Community of Madrid today reopen pediatric emergencies with the revocation of the resolution that centralized the care of these patients in the university hospitals La Paz and Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús.

16:41 CASTILLA Y LEÓN | The Minister of Health of Castilla y León, Verónica Casado, reported that on Wednesday morning the Board has submitted to the Ministry of Health its proposal for de-escalation in the Community, which includes that next Monday only 26 Basic health zones advance to Phase 1.

16:35 STATUS OF ALARM | The session is suspended until 18:00 to vote electronically for the extension of the alarm state.

one6:33 TWO HUNDRED MUTATIONS | Researchers from University College London (United Kingdom) have identified about 200 genetic mutations of the new coronavirus, which could help improve the development of drugs and vaccines against the disease that causes the virus, Covid-19.

one6:30 ALARM STATUS | Voting begins on the proposals of the parties regarding the request for an extension of the state of alarm

one6:25 ALARM STATUS | Sánchez says that the decision to request the extension of the state of alarm is based on science. Not supporting it is putting partisan interests first.

16:20 STATUS OF ALARM | Pedro Sánchez does appreciate the support to the parliamentary groups that voted in favor of the extension. “We will have to see the evolution of the pandemic to change the measures we are taking. We have achieved a partial victory.

16:17 STATUS OF ALARM | Lastra also does not thank the support for Inés Arrimadas and twelve who continues to think the same of her “as on the 16th.” Now he highlights Rufián’s inconsistency, now that ERC does not support the extension.

16:15 STATUS OF ALARM | Adriana Lastra continues to launch attacks on the opposition that does not support them. Now again against Casado “with lies unmasked in a minute” but he doesn’t.

16:00 STATUS OF ALARM | Discussion on the extension of the state of alarm decreed by the coronavirus. Replica time for Inés Arrimadas, by Citizens: «Today we have not had the anger of Mrs. Lastra because we vote in favor. Mrs. Lastra has launched terrible criticism today to the Popular Party but neither mu to Bildu or Erc who vote against ».

15:55 DESCALADA | The Government of the Madrid’s community has not still decided whether to apply to the central executive or not to enter phase 1 of the de-escalation and will resume the debate in the “next few hours”, as reported by the vice president, Ignacio Aguado, in a videoconference with journalists after the meeting of the Governing Council on Wednesday.

15:54 STATUS OF ALARM | Replica time for Laura Borràs from JxCAT.

15:53 ​​GERMANY | Germany has registered in the last 24 hours a total of 947 infections and 165 fatalities due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which increases the balance to more than 164,000 cases and 6,996 deaths, according to data published Wednesday by the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency responsible for monitoring communicable diseases. The increase in daily cases amounts to 947 positives, a figure that exceeds 685 infections from the previous day.

15:51 PORTUGAL | The Government of Portugal has updated its balance of coronavirus victims with 15 deceased and 480 more infected, a rebound when compared with the data of the last days, which showed the progressive containment of the pandemic coinciding with the resumption of some activities.

15:48 STATUS OF ALARM | Gabriel Rufián, in his turn to reply, has quoted the television presenter Jorge Javier Vázquez in the Congress of Deputies, during the voting debate on the extension of the state of alarm for the coronavirus.

15:40: STATUS OF ALARM | Replication turn for the Podemos block. Takes the floor Jaume Asens.

15:35 STATUS OF ALARM | Abascal a Sánchez: «You have spoken of the extreme right-wing casseroles. And I understand that he means Vox when he says extreme right. I would like for everyone who has brought their saucepan to the balcony to be our voter. How can he so blatantly ignore the Spanish people he has to represent. Probably many of those people have never voted for us nor will they. And you have insulted them.

15:31 STATUS OF ALARM | Santiago Abascal spoke at the turn of reply. He addresses Sánchez: «I am sorry to say this, you have allowed, consciously or unconsciously, that the state of alarm is becoming the tool of a totalitarian communist party to destroy employment, companies, the self-employed, the middle classes. So that there are millions of Spaniards who depend on an income and thus obey the instructions of Mr. Iglesias ».

15:30 STATUS OF ALARM | Pablo Casado to Pedro Sánchez: «I will not allow him to say that the PP mistreats the toilets. Mrs. Lastra is the third time she says it. Who mistreats them is her government that sends them to work without masks, without gloves and without PPE. ” The PP leader has finished: «You have been warned, this will be the last vote that will not be negative. I think many groups will be able to follow us. Allow the Spanish to break ranks, because we are not soldiers. We are citizens who have had the worst president at the worst time. Fortunately this will not come free.

15:19 STATUS OF ALARM | Pablo Casado to Pedro Sánchez: «Be careful with adjectives, remember Reagan, the difference between democracy and popular democracy is the difference between a shirt and a straitjacket. What of the new normal it is the least disturbing.

15:15 STATUS OF ALARM | The PP leader, Pablo Casado, shows that Sánchez has agreed with the inheriting party of the terrorist group ETA: “The mime with which he thanks the abstention of the batasunos is unfortunate and the inquina with which it deals with that of the opposition ».

15:15 STATUS OF ALARM | Married to Lastra: “I don’t know where the cockatoo is.” And to Mr. Sánchez: “When we vote no within 15 days, will he send us to the Civil Guard?”

15:10 DESCALADA | The Barcelona’s town hall has announced that when the alarm state ends and Until december 31 there will be one 75% reduction in the rate of terraces, which will cost seven million euros for municipal coffers. The first deputy mayor, Jaume Collboni, together with the deputy mayor for Urban Planning, Mobility and Ecology, Janet Sanz, announced it at a telematic press conference this Wednesday to explain proposals on proximity economic activity and in public space.

15:05 EDUCATION | The Minister of Education and Sports, Javier Imbroda, has ensured that in Andalusia students of compulsory education and Bachillerato “They will not return to the classrooms in the remainder of the course”, while noting that they “have no dialogue” with the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training about the plan that is being prepared for the next academic year 20-21.

15:00 DESCALADA | The Deputy Mayor for Urban Planning, Mobility and Ecology of the Barcelona City CouncilJanet Sanz, explained this Wednesday that the municipal government is working to guarantee the opening of beaches «as soon as possible» when they have all the services available.

14:57 MADRID | The vice president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, has slipped that there will be time later to “ask for resignations” When the coronavirus crisis is over, it has been time to focus on “what’s important.”

14:50 SPAIN LAST MINUTE | The Plenary of the Constitutional has unanimously admitted Vox’s unconstitutional appeal against the state of alarm declared by the social communist government. In addition, the High Court will also review the texts of the successive extensions that restrict the freedom of movement of citizens and the Order of the Ministry of Health which established “exceptional measures in relation to funerals and funeral ceremonies to limit the spread and contagion by COVID-19”.

14:46 STATUS OF ALARM | Sánchez a Laura Borràs: «I believe that you vote not knowing that it will turn out yes. If not, my adjective would be different ». TO Inigo Errejón le responds that his approach “is not that of a progessist government, believe me it is not.”

14:45 ALARM STATUS | Sánchez a López Miras: «We have no way of guaranteeing that there will be no transit and mobility from Madrid to Murcia. When we arrive at a homogeneous epidemiological situation. Do you really think I have a political interest in maintaining the state of alarm?

14:40 STATUS OF ALARM | Sánchez a Laura Borràs: “I understand that you have to bring the ember to your sardine.”

14:30 STATUS OF ALARM | Sánchez forgets that the extension of the state of alarm is requested by a health emergency that has caused more than 35,000 deaths and He laughs out loud in his speech while addressing Santiago Abascal: “I understand that Mr. Casado has left him without political space.” Abascal has responded with incredulous eyes at the unnecessary scene of the Prime Minister laughing at a moment as difficult as this.

14:22 ELDERLY RESIDENCES | The Prosecutor’s Office investigates criminally 25 residences in Catalonia por their performance during the coronavirus pandemic, all in the province of Barcelona except one, in Tarragona, while no criminal proceedings have been opened in Lleida or Girona.

14:20 STATUS OF ALARM | Sánchez calls for “depoliticizing the emergency.” And heads a Casado: «If we could talk more better, but it doesn’t seem that we understand each other no matter how much you and I talk«. Batet, the President of Congress, has called attention to Teodoro García Egea, he was gesturing and saying pointing to Sánchez: “It’s a lie.”

14:10 STATUS OF ALARM | Pedro Sánchez: «The pandemic has affected us a lot, just like the five great economies […] All the countries of the world, especially these, have faced the same problems. “

14:02 STATUS OF ALARM | Takes the floor Pedro Sánchez: «Coronavirus is not a problem only in Spain»

13:55 STATUS OF ALARM | Lastra has addressed Casado to tell him that his opinion goes against the “experts’ opinion” of the Government. For later call “cockatoo” to Teodoro García Egea: “If the cockatoo behind you stops talking.”

13:50 ALARM STATUS | Takes the floor Adriana Lastra, by the PSOE: «After months of pain and confinement, we are bending the contagion curve. For the first time, 47 million Spaniards joined as never seen before. Without alarm, confinement is not possible and is something that common sense advises.

13:45 ALARM STATUS | The deputy from Teruel Exists takes the floor in the Congress of Deputies, Tomás Guitarte. He announces the support of his training for the extension of the state of alarm.

13:40 STATUS OF ALARM | PNV spokesperson in Congress, Aitor Esteban, has argued that the Treviño enclave follow the pace of lack of confidence that is decided for Álava, in which he is physically, and not that of Burgos or Castilla y León, the community to which he belongs, since his “day to day” is that of the province that surrounds him and is “the logical thing”.

13:35 HEALTH | The director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, has warned the young people who are gathering in groups these days, taking advantage of the beginning of the lack of confidence, that if they don’t keep their distance They will “transmit” the coronavirus COVID-19 “Until I reach those who will suffer.”

13:25 ALARM STATUS | Speak for the Canary Coalition, Ana Oramás. He addresses Pedro Sánchez: «In the end, what I told you in your investiture has happened, you have some unreliable partners. It is necessary to listen, agreements and co-governance. A community of 2 million people, that if the ERTES became unemployed, would be 60% of the population unemployed. The Canary Islands government has managed the health crisis well and now we need to talk about other things ». The Canary Islands explained that it reached an agreement with the Government when they assured it that the ERTEs in the tourist sector were going to be kept as long as necessary.

13:22 STATUS OF ALARM | Mireia Vehí to Pedro Sánchez: «It is not true that the state of alarm is the only option to confine, you have many health laws to explore. We are not surprised that he has pulled towards repression. They fear that people will rise. They are using the alarm state to loot public coffers and we are not going to contribute to it ».

13:15 TEST COVID-19 | The Ministry of Health of the Generalitat will PCR tests on prisoners and officials of Catalan prisons to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the centers.

13:14 STATUS OF ALARM | Aizpurua Sánchez: “It is up to you to convince the opposition, not the other way around.” The intervention of the spokeswoman for Bildu ends. And take the floor Mireia Vehí.

13:00 STATUS OF ALARM | Take the floor for Bildu, Mertxe Aizpurua: «It will not be Bildu who drops the state of alarm. Because this would be adding more uncertainties to those that citizens already have. I don’t know if they have found out, but people are afraid of the epidemic and the black future that awaits them.

13:00 SPAIN | The president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has put this Wednesday on the table the possibility of file a motion of no confidence against the government of Pedro Sánchez, who has also challenged to ban car rallies that he is going to summon his political formation in all the big cities.

12:50 DESCALADA | The director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Fernando Simón, has assured that he will be the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, who decides which CCAA will pass phase and which not.

12:44 ALARM STATUS | Takes the floor Aitor Esteban, for the PNV. He addresses Sánchez: «I told him to get ready. But that the next extension had to be prepared and we would be in other conditions ».

12:40 ALARM STATUS | Arrimadas links his support to the Sánchez government to the “need” to maintain the state of alarm to avoid mass mobilizations to second homes “this Saturday”: “I have heard some interventions today that seemed to be in the investiture debate de Sánchez e Iglesias. Today we do not vote for that, today we vote if the alarm state is extended for 15 days or more or if it falls this Saturday with all that that entails for the Spanish ».

12:31 STATUS OF ALARM | Takes the floor Inés Arrimadas, by Citizens. His first words are to the victims: «We cannot normalize the pain. We are in a dramatic situation. It was not written in the fate of the Spanish to have the worst data in the world. It was not in the destiny of Spain, to be the country with the most infected toilets. The government has made big mistakes and has come late to this pandemic. “

12:30 MADRID | The President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has stated that it is being raising asking for the resignation of the Government delegate, José Manuel Franco, because he believes that he does not act as he should according to his position but that he does so as secretary general of the PSOE in Madrid.

12:22 MADRID | The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has signed a decree in which authorizes the spending of 20% of the item destined to financially sustainable investments, 70 million euros, in dealing with the social crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Thiss 70 million euros are subtracted from the heading for financially sustainable investments, which are financed with the remaining cash and that they do not count in the deficit. In 2020 this investment amounts to 353 million euros.

12:21 STATUS OF ALARM | Takes the floor Joan Baldoví: “Do we come to work for the people or are we working for the political revenue ahead of elections?”

12:20 DESCALADA | Various experts who participated this Wednesday in the Virtual Symposium on Coronavirus Research organized by the Catalan Society of Biology (SCB) have agreed on consider that Barcelona and Madrid will hardly go to phase 1 of the de-escalation plan raised by the Government and scheduled for May 11.

12:16 STATUS OF ALARM | Take the floor for More Country, Inigo Errejon: «Blackmail cannot be used. You have to learn to take care of the block of your investiture. Now he has had to seek support from those who voted no to his investiture. That path has a short route ».

12:13 STATUS OF ALARM | Takes the floor Laura Borràs by JxCAT. Sanchez blurts out: “His plan A has not worked, Spain leads a macabre world ranking”.

12:10 STATUS OF ALARM | Rufián ends his speech: “Saying ‘Spain steals from us’ is like saying that the Palau de la Música or 3% steals from us. No, those who managed it did it »

12:05 STATUS OF ALARM | Gabriel Rufián: «To say that ERC votes today with Vox is to say that the PSOE votes with Vox when it vetoes commissions of inquiry of the emeritus». In addition, the Republican spokesman Sánchez has blurted out: «Linking this state of alarm to life, linking everything that is happening to this recentralizing framework is blackmail. Where is the plurinational government if we find out everything through a press conference?«.

11:55 CATALONIA | The President of the Generalitat, Quim Torra, has exposed this Wednesday that l16,000 million euros that the Government will distribute between the autonomous communities equivalent to the fiscal deficit of the State with Catalonia, in the context of the economic and social crisis caused by the coronavirus health emergency.

11:52 ALARM STATUS | Takes the floor Gabriel Rufián, as a spokesperson for ERC. He addresses his first words to Abascal and Asens. To Vox for his “defense of the gay lobby” and to the second because, according to Rufián, “they have taken you out here to attack the ERC.”

11:50 SPAIN | The President of Citizens and spokesperson in the Congress of Deputies, Inés Arrimadas, has defended the decision of his party vote for the extension of the alarm state this Wednesday and has said that it does not imply giving a “blank check” to the Governmentbut it serves to prevent all restrictions from being lifted next Saturday and that leads to “health chaos”.

11:45 SPAIN LAST MINUTE | This Wednesday there 51 new ICU admissions, until 11,082 since the start of the pandemic. On the other hand, 857 people have required hospitalization, accumulating a total of 120,466 hospitalized. Health has not reported this Wednesday the number of patients recovered.

11:40 STATUS OF ALARM | Takes the floor Jaume Asens, by Podemos. He thanked Inés Arrimadas that he “understood” the Sánchez “social communist” government and made it a “responsible right”. That of Podemos refers to the support of Ciudadanos, which announced yesterday, the extension of Sánchez’s state of alarm.

11:37 STATUS OF ALARM | Abascal ends his intervention by asking, once again, for the resignation of the Government: «Pay the payroll and leave. Spain has important tasks to undertake and you they have to prepare their defense in court »

11:35 ALARM STATUS | The Vox leader, Santiago Abascal, aligns with critical positions with China as for the origin of the new coronavirus. “It would be enough for us to tell the truth about the origin of the virus,” he says. And he criticizes his “slavish attitude” towards the Chinese regime. The Government of Spain has become the “laughingstock” of the international press.

11:25 ALARM STATUS | Abascal a Sánchez: «If they don’t leave, Spain will end up with more fines and unemployed than coronavirus tests»

11:20 SPAIN LAST MINUTE | In Spain they have already died 36,332 people due to the coronavirus. The Ministry of Health, however, still does not reflect the full scope of the pandemic, registering only 25,857 deaths. 244 more in the last hours, a rebound compared to the data of the last days. The Government does not include in its balance sheets the total deaths reported by the Community of Madrid and Catalonia.

11:15 STATUS OF ALARM | Takes the floor Santiago Abascal by the Vox parliamentary group: «I want to start by expressing my condolences to the relatives of the deceased, of whom we do not yet know the exact number. In any case, many more than would have been produced with effective management. His government has been more concerned with hiding them than protecting them.

11:10 ALARM STATUS | Married: “He intends to use the state of alarm to appoint high-ranking posts.”

11:00 ALARM STATUS | The leader of the Popular Party to Sánchez: “His explanations are more typical of a curandero than of a scientific committee.” He also reproaches him for the lack of self-criticism by him and his government team:

10:49 ALARM STATUS | Takes the floor Pablo Casado. The leader of the Popular Party quotes Adolf Huxley: “The facts do not cease to exist even if they are ignored.” In addition, the ‘popular’ has thrown in the face that “disturbing new normality that sells us” based on lies and data manipulation. “He lies to us saying that the state of alarm is necessary for tourism: the least affected regions are where the greatest number of tourists arrive at this time of year.”

10:45 SPAIN | Pedro Sánchez calls on the rest of the political forces to take a break and collaborate in the reconstruction of the country after the Covid-19: “I hope you will present the reconstruction proposals to the commission.” He says that the alarm state is “necessary” to control “definitively” the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

10:40 ESPAÑA | El presidente del EBB del PNV, Andoni Ortuzar, cree que la cuarta prórroga del estado de Alarma que se aprobará este miércoles en el Congreso de los Diputados será la última. «Hemos llegado al límite de este instrumento», ha afirmado, para señalar que ahora Pedro Sánchez debe «aprovechar el tiempo» para ver qué mecanismos de legislación ordinaria, «no tan excepcionales ni tan radicales», se pueden poner en marcha.

10:35 ESTADO DE ALARMA | Pedro Sánchez: «Las comunidades autónomas tendrán un papel protagonista en la de-escalated. Hemos establecido un mecanismo de cogobernanza».

10:30 ESTADO DE ALARMA | Pedro Sánchez ha expuesto ante los Diputados que el Consejo de Ministros aprobó ayer

10:20 ESPAÑA | El consejero de Educación y Deporte de la Junta de Andalucía, Javier Imbroda, ha revelado este miércoles que padeció el coronavirus que causa la enfermedad del Covid-19 el pasado mes de marzo, si bien logró superarlo y tuvo «la suerte» de que no le vino «muy fuerte».

10:15 ESTADO DE ALARMA | Pedro Sánchez: «No hay aciertos absolutos, pero sí errores absolutos. Levantar el estado de alarma ahora sería un error absoluto».

10:10 ESTADO DE ALARMA | Toma la palabra Pedro Sánchez: «España ha comenzado su transición hasta la nueva normalidad. Hemos llegado gracias al esfuerzo de sanitarios y de muchas personas que se han sacrificado. En cuanto la desescalada culmine y estemos en la nueva normalidad, se celebrará un homenaje público a las víctimas de la epidemia». Sánchez ha anunciado que se declarará el luto oficial.

10:02 ESTADO DE ALARMA | Arranca la sesión en el Congreso de los Diputados. En esta sesión se votará la nueva prórroga del estado de alarma.

10:00 ESPAÑA | Quince días más tarde de ser denunciado por romper el confinamiento para ir a su segunda residencia, anoche, dimitió el director de emergencias del gobierno vasco, Jon Sánchez. El coordinador de Osakidetza recibió una llamada del Lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, mientras negociaban con Moncloa, para exigirle su dimisión o sería cesado.

9:50 ESPAÑA | Al más estilo bomba de relojería. En modo bipolar. The government of Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias ha logrado sobrevivir, con la autorización que le dará hoy el Congreso a la prórroga del Estado de Alarma, uniendo a los que más piden con los que les quieren restar competencias. PSOE, Podemos, Ciudadanos y PNV unen sus fuerzas, junto a los partidos más pequeños, para no dejar al Ejecutivo en una posición difícil.

9:45 ESTADO DE ALARMA | Sigue en directo, a partir de las 10:00 horas, el pleno del Congreso debate la solicitud del Gobierno para que le autoricen la aplicación de la cuarta prórroga del estado de alarma decretado para frenar la pandemia del coronavirus, tras lo que tendrá lugar la votación. Pincha en la imagen para ver la emisión en directo.

9:35 ESTADO DE ALARMA | Coalición Canaria ha cambiado el sentido de su voto sobre la ampliación del estado de alarma de la abstención al «sí», después de que el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez le haya garantizado que los expedientes de regulación temporal de empleo (ERTE) del sector turístico se mantendrán «el tiempo que haga falta» en las islas.

9:25 ESPAÑA | Spain recibió sólo dos millones de turistas internacionales en marzo, cuando ya estaba en marcha el estado de alarma por la crisis sanitaria, una cifra que supone un 64,3% menos con respecto al mismo mes de 2019, según los datos de la encuesta Frontur publicada por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

9:20 MERCADOS | The IBEX 35 ha iniciado la sesión de este miércoles con una caída del 0,6%, lo que ha llevado al selectivo a situarse en los 6.705,8 enteros a las 9.01 horas, en un entorno marcado por el posible rebrote de una nueva guerra comercial entre Estados Unidos y China, tras las tensiones y acusaciones entre ambas potencias sobre el origen de la propogación del coronavirus.

9:10 ALEMANIA | Alemania ha registrado en las últimas 24 horas un total de 947 contagios y 165 víctimas mortales por la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus originado en la ciudad china de Wuhan, lo que eleva el balance a más de 164.000 personas contagiadas y 6.996 fallecidos, según los datos publicados este miércoles por el Instituto Robert Koch, la agencia gubernamental alemana encargada del seguimiento de las enfermedades contagiosas.

9:00 EEUU | La Casa Blanca ya planea reducir el papel del grupo de trabajo dedicado a luchar contra el coronavirus en Estados Unidos, según ha confirmado este martes el vicepresidente estadounidense, Mike Pence, que ha liderado las labores del grupo desde finales de febrero. «Creo que estamos teniendo conversaciones sobre eso y sobre cuál es el momento adecuado para que el grupo de trabajo complete su labor», ha dicho Pence en una sesión informativa, según ha trasladado ‘The Hill’. En concreto, la idea de Pence es reducir el rol del grupo de trabajo para el Día de los Caídos en Estados Unidos, que se celebra el 25 de mayo.

8:55 ESPAÑA | The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, asistirá este miércoles, por primera vez, a una cumbre europea en la que estará presente el presidente de Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, después de que el Consejo haya decidido que la cita, además de ser telemática por la pandemia de coronavirus, se celebre sin banderas, sin símbolos nacionales y sin ni siquiera presentar a los asistentes por su cargo.

8:50 ESTADO DE ALARMA | La ex diputada de Ciudadanos en el Parlament y el Congreso Carina Mejías ha decidido seguir los pasos de Juan Carlos Girauta y solicitar su baja como militante de la formación que lidera Inés Arrimadas en desacuerdo con el apoyo de este partido al Gobierno para prorrogar el estado de alarma.

He solicitado mi baja como militante de Ciudadanos. La decisión tomada ayer, me resulta imposible de compartir, después de estos meses tan difíciles y de una gestión de consecuencias tan devastadoras para todos los españoles y he decidido no mantener mi militancia en el partido. — Carina Mejías (@CarinaMejias) May 6, 2020

8:45 UNIÓN EUROPEA | La cumbre de líderes de la UE con sus homólogos de los países de los Balcanes se celebrará este miércoles sin que se exhiban símbolos nacionales, incluidas las banderas, para respetar así el estatus de neutralidad del club comunitario con respecto a Kosovo, han informado fuentes diplomáticas.

8:35 EL SALVADOR | El presidente de El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, ha anunciado este martes medidas más restrictivas para la cuarentena decretada en el país para hacer frente al avance de la pandemia de Covid-19, con compra de comida dos veces por semana, como hasta ahora, pero según el último número del carné de identidad. Bukele ha explicado que en las próximas horas se detallará con qué cifras se podrá salir según que días y espera que con esta nueva «cuarentena especial», de quince días más, los casos de contagio comiencen a decrecer y poder así iniciar la reapertura de algunos sectores de la economía.

8:30 EEUU | The Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, ha asegurado este martes que algunas partes del estado podrán reabrir a mediados de mayo, en el contexto de la crisis derivada de la pandemia del coronavirus. «Tenemos aproximadamente otra semana antes de que podamos abrir algunas regiones del estado», ha dicho Cuomo durante una entrevista en la cadena de televisión CNN.

8:27 ESTADO DE ALARMA | The PNV votará a favor de la prórroga del estado de alarma tras haber recibido la confirmación oficial de Moncloa de que el Gobierno acepta su propuesta de resolución, que propone que la desescalada se gestione de forma compartida con las comunidades autónomas.

8:25 EEUU | El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha reconocido este martes que «es posible que haya algunas» muertes a causa del coronavirus a medida que los estados revierten las restricciones impuestas para contener su propagación y comienzan a reactivar la economía. «Es posible que haya algunas (muertes) porque (las personas) no estarán encerradas en un apartamento o una casa o lo que sea», ha indicado Trump durante una entrevista en la cadena ABC.

8:20 CHINA | El Ministerio de Salud de China ha anunciado este miércoles que no se han confirmado casos de Covid-19 a nivel local, pero sí dos contagios importados, ambos registrados en la provincia de Shaanxi, en el centro del país. Las autoridades han informado de que no se han producido nuevos fallecimientos a causa de la pandemia, por lo que las cifras a este respecto se mantienen igual un día más en 4.633, mientras que los dos nuevos contagios suben el total a 82.883.

8:15 ESPAÑA | El segundo mayor proveedor de material sanitario al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez en la crisis del coronavirus, con encargos por importe de 245 millones de euros, es la firma Hongkong Travis Asia Limited, creada en mayo de 2019 por el joven empresario chino Xueli Yu, de 29 años y graduado en la escuela de negocios de la Universidad de Boston (EEUU) en enero de 2015.

Perfil del proveedor Xueli Yu en la red LinkedIn.

Buenos días, comienza una nueva jornada en España con el debate en el Congreso de los Diputados sobre la prórroga del estado de alarma. Mientras el Partido Popular ha apoyado las prórrogas solicitadas por el presidente Pedro Sánchez, esta vez, se suma al no de Vox porque piensa que existen otros mecanismos para poder controlar la crisis provocada por el coronavirus.