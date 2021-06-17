Alarm on the Mets; DeGrom faces a new injury

NEW YORK.

Mets ace Jacob deGrom came out yesterday from his start against the Chicago Cubs with pain in his right shoulder after throwing three perfect innings, a further injury for the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner in the midst of a historic start of the season.

One start after leaving the San Diego game with right arm flexor tendonitis, deGrom went straight into the dugout tunnel after the third inning against the Cubs. He struck out eight of his nine enemies, including the last seven.

DeGrom made a gesture of apparent annoyance after a pitch to Eric Sogard in the third inning. He threw 51 pitches, the last of which was a 99 mph fastball to strike out Robert Stock.

The right-hander lowered his ERA to 0.54, the best ever for a starter after 11 starts. He has 111 strikeouts in 67 innings.

DeGrom pitched a one-hitter in six scoreless innings Friday against the Padres before exiting with a sore flexor. He underwent an MRI the next day that revealed no damage, and he resumed his routine.

DeGrom has also dealt with elbow and back ailments this season, spending nearly two weeks on the disabled list.

He was retired on May 9 against the Arizona Diamondbacks after five stressful innings on the right side, then missed two starts.

Three days before his 33rd birthday, deGrom also delighted the fans at Citi Field with an RBI single in the second inning. He has six RBIs this season, while as a pitcher he has only given up four earned runs.

DeGrom is the favorite to win the Cy Young and is even a candidate for MVP after an astonishing season he has been in and which has only been held back by various injuries.

