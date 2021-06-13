Alarm in the Copa América: Venezuela reports seven alleged cases of COVID-19 without having started the tournament



Venezuelans begin their journey at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia.

Photo: Aizar Raldes / .

The America Cup it has suffered an endless number of obstacles. Despite the great difficulties, the organization intends to continue with the event at all costs. A few hours ago it was known that the staff of Venezuela suffered a COVID-19 outbreak that, until now, keeps marginalized seven players who will miss their debut against Brazil.

Information from the Venezuelan media indicates that the selection led by Jose Peseiro is on the verge of knockout. There would be seven casualties that he would have for the inaugural duel against “Canarinha”: Mikel Villanueva, Jhon Chancellor, Josef Martínez, Rómulo Otero, Roberto Rosales, Jhonder Cádiz and goalkeeper Rafael Romo.

According to reports from Correio Braziliense, the results of Venezuelan soccer players were taken to a laboratory for their studies. With the analyzes they will seek to evaluate What type of variant belongs to the virus that contracted a large part of the “Vinotinto” combination.

📍🇧🇷 First training session in Brasilia. Today we have our first training session prior to the start of the # CopaAmérica at the CTE Brasiliense. Tomorrow we will train at the same venue. ⚽️ #VibraElContinente #Vinotinto pic.twitter.com/WxzGkveoqV – La Vinotinto (@SeleVinotinto) June 11, 2021

In the case of the seven players, we can add that of the captain, Tomas Rincon. The Italian Torino midfielder had some symptoms that could be related to the virus. So far, the players involved are isolated at the Hotel Brasília Palace.

📄 News # VibraElContinente | # VibraOContinente # Vinotinto pic.twitter.com/QsfDN3vmeQ – La Vinotinto (@SeleVinotinto) June 11, 2021

Conmebol’s response to COVID-19

The confederation, far from deciding to cancel the tournament, modified the regulation and from now on the teams will be able to make changes to their call without any limit.. Obviously, the player who was substituted from the squad will not be able to join the squad again during this tournament.

MISSING POUCO 🔜 And we are eager to see the ball roll to the venues of CONMEBOL # CopaAmérica 🏆! E você? #VibraOContinente THERE IS LESS 🔜 And we are eager to see the ball roll ⚽️ at the CONMEBOL # CopaAmérica 🏆 2021 venues! And you? . #VibraElContinente pic.twitter.com/dBBsOAhOBm – Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 10, 2021

Brazil vs. Venezuela out of context

All these absences will affect the Venezuelan team for the opening match. The “Vinotinto” must face a powerful Brazilian squad in the stadium Mané Garrincha from Brasilia. Without a doubt, the This situation further complicates the Venezuelan aspirations against the “Verdeamarelha”, who come from an overwhelming step in the South American qualifiers.

A # SeleçãoBrasileira reappeared in this sixth-fair and turned three years in preparation for the Copa América. Starting to activity, to traditional altinha! pic.twitter.com/lkxyu1V0un – CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 11, 2021

