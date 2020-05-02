Millions of people throughout Spain took to the streets (Barcelona, ​​Spain) (AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti)

Millions of Spaniards throughout the country They went out this Saturday for a walk and sports, like running or using their bikes, in the first day of relaxation for adults from strict confinement measures for the coronavirus pandemic.

In some sectors, the chaos was total. For example, the Madrid Municipal Police had to expel dozens of people who played sports through the green areas of the capital, such as Madrid Río or Casa de Campo, where access was prohibited. “It was chaos, they broke the seals and they went through Madrid Río and Casa de Campo without attending to the instructions”Said an official.

A neighbor emphasized that people did not respect social distance: “This is real nonsense“, he pointed.

After seven weeks of confinement in their homes, from which you could only go out to buy essential items, walk pets or work in essential sectors, many citizens took to the streets and roads en masse to enjoy the outdoors.

Equipped with their sports clothes to run or pedal, or with current clothing to go for a walk, and helped by the almost summer weather that today predominates throughout Spain, the activity stars cities and towns that for almost two months were semi-deserted.

These departures are allowed after the rate of new cases detected stood at 0.55 percent daily, after at their worst times they increased by 35 percent.

The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, appealed through Twitter to the “prudence and responsibility“Of citizens so that they respect the established norms and avoid a further increase in the spread of the disease, because”the virus is still there“

The Executive established a series of slots for age-dependent population groups (children, adults, the elderly and the chronically ill) to avoid large concentrations of people and protect the most vulnerable.

Individual outdoor exercise is allowed from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Seniors and dependents can leave from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 19:00 to 20:00, while the walks with children will be from 12:00 to 19:00, always local time.

Walks were also limited to one kilometer away from the home and for one hour, and sport to the municipality of residence, and the respect for the safety distance was insisted.

Still, in many parts of the country, especially in the main cities, the avalanche of people made it very difficult to keep that distance.

“The road looks like the Gran Vía in Madrid”A resident of Galapagar, a town 35 kilometers from the capital, recognized the EFE agency after going out for a walk this morning in the countryside.

