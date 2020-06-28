The alarm goes out in Paraguay after an increase in covid-19 infections in coincidence with low temperatures, with two deaths and more than two hundred cases in one day, the majority in Ciudad del Este, which borders the Brazilian Foz de Iguazú .

« These numbers represent a red flag for everyone, » Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni said this Sunday, highlighting the growing number of those infected « without a link. »

Paraguay is the country with the lowest number of deaths from the pandemic, 15 deaths since the first contagion case was reported on March 7. The number of infections reaches about 2,000.

Mazzolino warned of the gradual disinterest of citizens to maintain protocols. « Coming to my office today, I noticed that half of the people had face masks and the other half did not, » he said.

The agglomeration of people is the main source of contagion, according to health authorities, who reported 231 cases in the last 24 hours.

The Catholic Church (80% of the population) resorted to celebrating masses with people in their vehicles this Sunday to avoid crowds.

The Archbishop of Asunción, Monsignor Edmundo Valenzuela, gathered his parishioners in about 150 cars for a liturgical service in a parking lot of the « Silvio Pettirossi » international airport, . observed.

« We want to respond to the need that parishioners have for direct communion that they have not been able to achieve for 100 days due to the pandemic, » the prelate told reporters.

Those interested in communion light the beacons of the car and the priests approach the vehicle.

