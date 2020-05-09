General overview of the Iberian Peninsula three centuries before Christ: a jumble of peoples (Celts, Celtiberians, Lusitanians, Iberians …) and two powers fighting to the death (Rome and Carthage) just over the territory where those cultures lived. In 235 BC, the Carthaginian general Amílcar Barca breaks into Iberia. Raze the various Iberian peoples he meets on his way. Finally, they join forces and confront him in the battle of Heliké (possibly Elche or Elche de la Sierra, Albacete). They kill him in 228. Year 2018 after Christ, archaeologists and historians María del Rosario García Huerta, Francisco Javier Morales Hervás and David Rodríguez González finish their research – after three years of excavations and two years of laboratory – on the Iberian necropolis de Alarcos (Ciudad Real): They find 25 tombs of Iberian warrior aristocrats, including one that experts consider may correspond to a prince, excavated in the historical period in which Amílcar died in battle.

“We do not know the specific role of these Iberians from Alarcos in the events of the Second Punic War”, says Professor of Prehistory at the University of Castilla-La Mancha David Rodríguez, “but it is very tempting [aunque muy poco probable] Imagine that they were with the Carthaginian or perhaps they fought alongside the Oretan king Orisón or Orisos in Heliké, a city besieged by Amílcar and attended by various contingents of oretanos [pueblo íbero] to free her from the Carthaginians. But it should not be a coincidence that most of the richest tombs in the Alarcos necropolis and attached to warrior aristocracies are precisely from this period and later “, between the years 220 and 90 before our era.

Cerro de Alarcos. On the left, location of the Iberian deposit. Castilla-La Mancha university

Of the 25 tombs – two of them correspond to women buried with weapons – three burials stand out for their wealth, both for the quality and the abundance of weapons (falcatas, shields, spears …), evidence of owning horses (bites), luxury goldsmiths (gold, silver, carnelian pendants) and for the sacrifices made after his death. One of the tombs held 453 lamb tabas (astragalus), for which 222 animals had to be sacrificed, according to experts’ calculations. The bodies of the deceased were cremated and stored in vessels that the excavation has brought to light.

Falcatas found in Alarcos, the dreaded Iberian swords. University of Castila-La Mancha

Several archaeologists work on the tombs found in Alarcos. Castilla-La Mancha university

Another of the tombs may have belonged to a prince, since large stone blocks were used, staggered and well worked, although it was looted in antiquity for the valuable objects it contained. 327 objects have been found in the rest of the tombs, of which 9% were made with gold. Another tomb has also been found, which is actually a cenotaph, which corresponds to a bodyless burial, since the warrior would have died far from the town and his remains could not be recovered. However, a tomb was opened with all the trousseau that belonged to him as an aristocrat and warrior.

Analysis has shown that there were notable differences between the graves found – which have been classified into three groups: opulent, intermediate and simpler – but all belonging to “a high status even compared to others in the same cultural field” in different sites. Iberians of the Peninsula. What is striking to the researchers is that the bodies of the “flat people” have hardly been detected outside this necropolis. “We do not know what they did with the remains of these people, perhaps they used another type of funeral rite for them, such as immersion, that is, that they were thrown into the river or something like that. It is a mystery,” Rodríguez explains, and more considering that the town where they lived could house more than a thousand people and the settlement spanned almost five or six centuries.

The oppidum (fortified settlement) of Alarcos, a 33-hectare site, stands on a hill 100 meters high and is surrounded by good natural defenses (Guadiana river), which allowed it to be an establishment suitable for permanent habitat. “The Alarcos necropolis”, says David Rodríguez, “represents a notable qualitative leap in the knowledge of the Iberian funeral reality, by being able to contextually present a set of tombs and materials that allow us to approach with better guarantees a better definition of the Iberian funeral ritual in general and oregano in particular. “

It will never be known with certainty if these warriors killed Amílcar, but it is known how he died, according to the Roman historian Apiano. “The Iberian Kings [refiriéndose a las huestes oretanas de Orisos] they killed him in the following way: they brought carts loaded with logs to which they attached oxen and followed with weapons. The Africans upon seeing them laughed. But when they were very close, they set fire to the chariots and drove them against the enemy. The fire caused the Africans to be puzzled. When the formation broke, the Iberians, charging the race, killed Amílcar and a large number of those who were defending him ”. Perhaps the prince of the tomb found in Alarcos was the one who devised the strategy.

Alarcos, the great Christian defeat

The Iberian town to which the unearthed necropolis corresponds was located right where the ruins of the medieval castle of Alarcos (Poblete, Ciudad Real) now stand. The fortress is the witness of the battle that faced the troops of Alfonso VIII, on July 19, 1195, with the caliph Abu Yaqub al-Mansur. The Castilian defeat was complete, because the monarch did not wait for reinforcements from the rest of the Christian kings. He had to wait until 1212, in Las Navas de Tolosa, to take revenge. On this occasion, he accepted the help of Aragon, Navarre and Frank Knights.

.