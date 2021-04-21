Alaphilippe wins the Walloon Arrow 2021

04/21/2021

On at 4:55 PM CEST

The French Cyclist Julian Alaphilippe, of the Deceuninck-Quick Step, was the winner of the 2021 Walloon Arrow with a time of 4 hours, 36 minutes and 25 seconds.

It is the third win for Alaphilippe at the top of the Muro de Huy, the end point of the 193-kilometer journey of the Belgian World Tour classic, and the first world champion to win the event since the Australian did it Cadel evans in 2010.

Alaphilippe accepted an ordeal from the Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who attacked 300 meters from the top, stuck to his wheel and finished him off in the last meters, raising his arms before the rival who took Liege from him in 2020.

VALVERDE, ON THE PODIUM

Great role of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), third after taking the wheel of Alaphilippe. He could not stand the takeoff of the French cyclist, who flew for Roglic, but the five-time winner in Huy held out long enough to get on the podium.

🥉 HUGE MERIT! Just four days away from 41 years old, @alejanvalverde is the PODIUM of @flechewallonne, 3rd behind Alaphilippe (DQT) and Roglic (TJV). BIG BULLET! 👏💙🚀 pic.twitter.com/wDM24MfVnI – Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) April 21, 2021

Fifth in the Amstel and third in the Arrow, the Murcian cyclist will turn 41 on Sunday, coinciding with Liege Bastoña. The 2018 World Champion, who won the Arrow for the first time 15 years ago, dreams of giving himself a victory, which would be his fourth, in the “dean” of world cycling in 4 days.

CLASSIFICATION ARROW VALONA 2021

1 J. Alaphilippe DQS 04:36:25

2 P. Roglic TJV at 00:00

3 A. Valverde MOV at 00:06

4 M. Woods ISR at 12:08 am

5 W. Barguil ARK at 00:11

6 T. Pidcock INE at 00:11

7 D. Gaudu GFJ at 00:11

8 E. Chaves BIK at 00:11

9 R. Carapaz INE at 00:11

10 M. Schachmann at 00:16