Alannia Resorts League. Fight from fifth to eighth place

Press release

Once the four teams that will compete in the final phase “Final a Cuatro” of La Liga4Boxing Alannia, This weekend the positions from 5th to 8th of the competition will be clarified. The teams Feb, Taknara, Mallorca Lions Y Fed. Murciana Boxing, they will fight in four matches (two on Friday and two on Saturday) to reach the positions of honor in the competition that is already in its final stretch.

The dates of April 16 and 17, 2021 On Guardamar Arena, famous headquarters throughout the season, will make clear the positions from 5 to 8 of the state competition for franchises 2020-2021, La Liga4Boxing Alannia. On Friday it will be the turn of the confrontations between the Mallorca Lions and the FEB team on the one hand, and the combined Taknara and Fed. Murciana de Boxeo, on the other. The following day the two winners of the aforementioned matches will fight for 5th and 6th place, while the two defeated teams will fight for 7th and 8th place.

We will have to wait until the last weekend of April to determine the team champion of the competition once the matches on April 30 between KO Boxing VS Real Murcia and Emporio Valenciano VS The Boxer Club have been established.

Day 4 from the On Guardamar facilities in Guardamar del Segura (Alicante) can be followed again from Marca TV’s Facebook Live (6:00 p.m.).