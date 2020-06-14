Alanis Morissette and her iconic album Jagged Little Pill | .

Of the new generations, who has not loudly sung hits like « You Oughta Know » or « Ironic »by Alanis Morissette?

Both were two of six singles from Jagged Little Pill, the iconic production the Canadian singer released, at 21 years, in 1995. An outstanding achievement for an album with 12 cuts, which was published 25 years ago today and which would garner four Grammy awards, including that of Album of the year, and would sell some 33 million copies worldwide.

Whether for the rawness of his lyrics, the strength of his music or the confidence that radiated with his scruffy style, with this material Morissette He demonstrated that he was not afraid to openly show what he thought and felt, based on his own experience, when he began his musical career in adolescence.

« I was flying to Europe with four men for the recording of a music video for the 14 years. I was always the one that everyone saw and said ‘it will be OK’; in the meantime, I was biting my nails, vomiting and keeping s3xuaI abuse stories for all my teeth « he said

Morissette to The New York Times.

« So I was really just writing about what I thought and reflected over and over, about what I was torturing or yearning for at the time. »

Without waiting, with his lyrics he gave voice to a generation of young people, especially women, thirsty to define themselves and talk about their problems, who found empathy in the honesty of their work.

With this, what was its third production stood out by selling almost half a million units in just one week, it grabbed number one in Billboard and UK and took her on a world tour with 300 performances, including stops in South America.

In 2019 the album reached Broadway, where the homonymous musical was staged with themes from throughout her career, intertwining them with problems such as opium addiction, a mother who does not accept her daughter’s s3xuaI preferences and even abused s3xuaI, enunciating the movement #MeToo.

To celebrate the scope and impact of the production that screened it internationally, the Canadian was going to start a commemorative tour this month, with Garbage and Liz Phair as guests, but was postponed to the pandemic the following year.

Other records

In 1996 it became the best-selling album of the year in United States, with more than 10 million copies.

It is one of the five albums that have been kept in the Billboard Top 10 for a year, alongside Thriller (Michael Jackson), Falling Into You (Celine Dion) and Fearless and 1989 (Taylor Swift).

He remained at the top of the Billboard 200 list for 12 weeks in the United States.

Rolling Stone magazine included him in number 31 of their Women In Rock list: The 50 Essential Albums and in 327 of The 500 Best Albums in History.

Broadway musical debuted in 2019 Jagged Little Pill, written by Diablo Cody and directed by Diane Paulus, sponsored by Morissette.

He achieved 26th place on the Rock Hall of Fame list: The 200 Albums that All Lover Music Should Have.

On your theme « You Oughta Know » Morissette had the participation of Flea and Dave Navarro, of Red Hot Chili Peppers.

