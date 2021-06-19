‘Alan Wake Remastered’ leaks on the Epic Games Store

Alan Wake, one of the most popular games of Remedy Entertainment, I would be about to return through the front door. However, we are not referring to the long-awaited sequel, but to a remastering that we’ve already heard about in recent years. This time we have the strongest proof that Alan Wake Remastered will be a reality, as the title was leaked “by accident” in the Epic Games Store.

Through the community / GamingLeaksAndRumours on Reddit, some users shared the finding: Alan Wake Remastered is already mentioned in the Epic Games Store. However, the website does not offer details beyond the name. We intuit that both the announcement and the launch are right around the corner, otherwise it would not make sense that the store is ready to receive it.

Be careful, we cannot rule out that Alan Wake Remastered is exclusive to the Epic Games Store. The reason? Epic Games closed an agreement with Remedy to publish their next projects after excellent control. It was an important step for those responsible for Fortnite, as it is their first experience as a video game distributor. In addition to Remedy, they also secured the release of the gen games DESIGN (The Last Guardian) and Playdead (Limbo, Inside).

Now, if Epic Games really wants to profit economically from the remastering of Alan Wake, the ideal would be to launch it on consoles as well. After all, the franchise’s fan base started on a desktop console: the Xbox 360. Alan Wake was released in May 2010, and it quickly generated interest thanks to its dark setting and action mechanics. Of course, for a part of the industry, the game was far from the initial ambition of the study.

Aside from Alan Wake Remastered, the Epic Games Store also mentions Final Fantasy VII Remake, which was temporarily exclusive to PlayStation consoles until April 2021. Now that the term is up, the Square Enix title can try its luck on other platforms, including the PC. Players with a desire to return to Midgar will not be absent.

Also in Ezanime.net