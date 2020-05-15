By Sebastian Quiroz

2020 is a very important year for Remedy Entertainment, because today, May 14, is the tenth anniversary of the launch of Alan Wake on Xbox 360 and PC. This horror title has become a cult classic and fans today want to see more of this series. Although there are no plans for another franchise title, The study revealed that Alan Wake is coming to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC this month.

Through streaming in celebration of the anniversary of this game, Remedy confirmed that Alan Wake is coming to Xbox Game Pass on May 21, 2020. But this is not all, since those who do not have access to this platform will have the opportunity to get this game practically free.

On the other hand, those who are fans of buying in the virtual stores of Steam and Epic Games Store, can get Alan Wake with a 90% discount. That is, for less than $ 16 pesos in its standard version and $ 18.59 pesos for the Collector’s Edition. However, you have to be quick, as this offer ends today.

After Remedy regained the rights to Alan Wake last year, the studio has shown an interest in re-making a series game.

