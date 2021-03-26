Alan Turing is already the new face of the 50 pound banknote

At the end of 2018, the Bank of england launched a vote to elect the scientist who would preside over their new 50 pound bills. Among the candidates were personalities such as Rosalind franklin or the then recently deceased Stephen Hawking. Any of them would have deserved it, no doubt. However, finally the chosen one has been the mathematician Alan Turing.

With this, it is intended to honor the stellar career of the scientist, whose calculations, among other milestones, helped the Allies win the Second World War. But they are not just looking to praise his career. And, in a statement, the Bank of England has also expressed its rejection of how it was treated in its day for being homosexual. Such a degrading treatment that it allegedly led him to commit suicide when he was only 41 years old.

Alan Turing’s meteoric career

Alan Turing was a mathematician and cryptanalyst born in England in 1912. He excelled in multiple areas, from theoretical computing to biology. In the first, he formalized the concepts of algorithm and computation.

His “Turing machine” It became a prototype computer that would lay the foundations for the development of those we know today. And, thanks to many of the algorithms he developed, capable, for example, of playing a game of chess, he is known as the father of Artificial Intelligence.

In terms of biology, he developed a model on the formation of animal patterns, such as shark scales or zebra stripes.

Many of those calculations were totally revolutionary predictions for which time has shown that he was right.

All this already makes him worthy of becoming the protagonist of the new 50 pound note. But, without a doubt, the reason more people know him is because of how he helped crack the code of the Enigma Machine, with which the Nazis hid their messages during World War II. In fact, that story is the center of the film. Deciphering Enigma, starring Benedict Cumberbatch in 2014.

A bitter end

During his early years, Alan Turing He tried to hide his homosexuality as much as possible. He came to ask his partner Joan Clarke, played by Keira Knightley in Deciphering Enigma.

That way maybe he could hide it for a while longer. However, he was not able to continue with the deception, he confessed everything to her and broke his engagement.

More than a decade later, a thief broke into her home when the mathematician was with her boyfriend. He had to admit to the police his homosexual relationship. At that time this was considered a crime, for which both were arrested. At judgment, was found guilty and given a choice between prison and parole. He opted for the latter, whose condition was to undergo a hormonal treatment with which it was intended to “cure” his homosexuality. In addition, he was prevented from continuing to work as a consultant for the British Signal Intelligence Agency. All this plunged him into deep regret, which ended with his death two years later.

He appeared at his house, next to a half-eaten apple. The reason for death, according to the autopsy, was a cyanide poisoning. The coroner’s verdict was that it had been a suicide and that, perhaps, he used the fruit as a carrier of the poison. However, this was never analyzed. For this reason, there are those who think that it could be an accidental poisoning, due to the inhalation of cyanide vapors released by a machine for galvanizing spoons that was in the room.

To this day, there is still much dispute about which of the two theories is the most accurate. But what is clear is that Alan Turing died totally denigrated by something as simple as loving someone of the same sex.

This is the new ticket

The new currency of 50 pounds is a polymer banknote, with advanced security features.

Its circulation will begin next June 23, coinciding with Alan Turing’s birthday. But this will not be the only tribute. The Bank of England will also wave a rainbow flag in his honor. With this, the director of the institution, Jeremy fleming, notes that “his legacy is a reminder of the value of embracing all aspects of diversity, but also of the work we still have to do to be truly inclusive.”

Today no one would have put Alan Turing on trial or forced him to take hormones. But there are still people who would have pointed out or insulted him for going with his partner down the street, holding hands. That is why this type of tributes. For science, of course, but also to remember that we all have the right to love and be loved by whoever we want, regardless of their gender. Hopefully one day this will be completely so and all sexual orientations are respected equally, whether you have used mathematics to save the world or not.

