Alan Taylor will take over the new ‘Interview with the Vampire’

Alan Taylor will be in charge of directing the first two episodes of ‘Interview With the Vampire’, the adaptation and / or television version of the well-known novel by Anne Rice that will be endorsed by AMC Networks.

Let us remember that in May 2020 the company announced that it had acquired the main literary works written by the American novelist, the series “Vampire Chronicles” Y “The Mayfair Witches”, which cover a total of 18 titles, with the idea of ​​developing their respective adaptations under the umbrella of AMC Studios.

Just a month ago the company announced the first project derived from that agreement: the production of a television series inspired by ‘Interview with the vampire’, the first installment of the “Vampire Chronicles”, published in 1976 and already made into the cinema in 1994 in a famous movie starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Antonio Banderas.

This series will consist of a first season of eight episodes, each one hour long, to premiere in 2022. Rolin Jones (‘Perry Mason’) will be the maximum creative person in charge of the series as screenwriter and showrunner, in addition to supervising on behalf of AMC the future expansion of what the company hopes will become a franchise similar to that of ‘The Walking Dead’.

In turn, Jones and Taylor will serve as executive producers alongside Anne Rice herself and her son, also novelist Christopher Rice.

Taylor is a renowned filmmaker who has previously worked with AMC on ‘Mad Men’, an acclaimed series of which he directed a total of four episodes (including the first). He has also directed episodes of ‘Homicide’, ‘The West Wing of the White House’, ‘Carnivle’, ‘Deadwood’, ‘Lost’, ‘Roma’, ‘Rubicon’, ‘Boardwalk Empire’ or especially ‘The Sopranos’ , of which he directed nine episodes, and ‘Game of Thrones’, of which he directed a total of seven.

The also director of ‘Palookaville’, ‘My Napoleon’, ‘Thor: The Dark World’ and ‘Terminator: Genesis’ has pending the premiere this fall of his fifth film, the long-awaited cinematic prequel to the aforementioned ‘The Sopranos’ that we know. like ‘The Many Saints of Newark’.