Alan Tacher You already know what to do after quarantine: you will put on a circus.

And it is that taking advantage of the confinement, his eldest son, Alex, demonstrated his skills as an acrobat.

“I tell you … that after this quarantine I am going to open a circus !!! The tacherrrrrrr family circus !!!! Hahaha look at my older puppy @alextacherlois doing his tongue-twisting and it came out Perfect… it terrified me ”.

Disinfect your home

Many celebrities have implemented basic health measures for the coronavirus pandemic; However, Alan Tacher wanted to go much further because he is the father of two young children, so he decided to ask for professional help so that his home was completely free of germs, viruses and bacteria.

Through his Instagram account, the driver of “Despierta América” announced that a company came to his house and used special machines to disinfect every corner and noted that although his specialty is the removal of mold by humidity, they adapted to the current health crisis and the elimination of COVID-19.

“I want to share something that I did at home to keep my family calmer and safer. JD Restorations creates a decontamination and cleaning service. It comes with a state-of-the-art ULV nebulizer loaded with a sanitizing agent approved by the EPA (United States Environmental Protection Agency) that cleans and disinfects the entire place, “ Alan wrote next to a video where he shows the process.

Likewise, the presenter also shared some photos in which you can see that the people who did the deep cleaning in his home used special suits and he, while supervising everything that happened, was wearing a face mask to prevent both the cleaning substance as dirt will enter your body.

